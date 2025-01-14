Deion Sanders goes public on Cowboys rumors after Jerry Jones phone call
Deion Sanders confirmed that he spoke with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the team’s head coaching vacancy, and called the idea “intriguing” in recent comments.
While the Colorado head coach did say the idea crossed his mind after speaking with Jones, it sounds like he’s still sticking with the Buffaloes right now.
“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders said, via ESPN.
“I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body, and the community.
Sanders’ comment follows a bombshell report that he and Jones had spoken about the job, which came open after the Cowboys and former coach Mike McCarthy agreed to mutually part ways.
And while he has denied any interest in going to the NFL, Sanders also suggested that he would make an exception if he was able to coach his sons, in comments to Good Morning America.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Shilo Sanders are both set to enter the NFL Draft, and each is expected to be a coveted prospect.
And there has been some speculation that Deion would take the opportunity of his sons’ departure from college to make a jump himself to another coaching position.
While the coach himself has denied any such rumor, his comments to GMA did indicate that he is willing to consider at least one exception.
“The only way I would consider, is to coach my sons,” he said. “Not son. Sons.”
Sanders engineered a notable turnaround at Colorado from his first year to his second, improving from his 4-8 debut in 2023 to a 9-4 record in the 2024 campaign.
He also coached eventual Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the two-way player at defensive back and wide receiver considered the single-most gifted athlete in college football.
Speculation around Sanders has been active this offseason.
Initially, it was reported that Sanders had a “very strong interest” in taking over the Las Vegas Raiders, but shortly after, another insider revealed that the Raiders had no interest in hiring him.
Until the Cowboys officially hire their next head coach, the specter of Coach Prime will still be a point of discussion, especially after the most interesting phone call of the 2025 coaching cycle.

