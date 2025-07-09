Deion Sanders addresses mystery health issue, leaves more questions than answers
Deion Sanders has been out of the spotlight over the last few weeks as he recovers from a mystery health issue, but didn’t have much to say about his condition when representing Colorado at the Big 12 Media Days this week.
Sanders declined to address any updates around his health, electing to dismiss a question about his condition brought by a reporter from The Athletic.
“The Athletic? Y’all be on that bull junk, so I’m not going to tell you much,” Sanders said.
“I’m not here to talk about my health. I’m here to talk about my team.”
When that reporter followed up by asking what the usual day on Sanders’ ranch in Texas is like, the Buffaloes coach stayed the course.
“Every day, I’m looking good. I’m living lovely,” Sanders said.
“God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world. Not a want or desire in the world. Thank you, sir. Appreciate you.”
Sanders has been mostly out of the public eye since the 2025 NFL Draft due to unspecified health issues.
The coach addressed his absence during an appearance with Asante Samuel on the “Say What Needs to be Said” podcast.
“I’ve done no media. I’ve done nothing for a minute. So coming on with you is something. I ain’t been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I’m coming back, but I needed this,” he said in May.
Deion Sanders, Jr. spoke about his father's condition last month in an interview.
“He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he going through, what he went through,” the coach’s son said on a YouTube livestream.
“When we get back in Boulder, I don’t know. I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m gonna sit here with him.”
Sanders underwent emergency surgery in June 2023 to treat a persistent blood clot issue in his legs, and had two toes amputated as a result of similar issues two years before.
--