Major college football programs linked to underrated transfer portal prospect

Colorado capped off the 2025 season with a disappointing 3–9 overall record (1–8 Big 12) under third-year head coach Deion Sanders, a significant step back from the Buffaloes’ breakout 2024 campaign, when the program finished 9–4, earned a trip to the Alamo Bowl, and ended the season inside the AP Top 25.

Sophomore safety Tawfiq Byard appeared in all 12 games for Colorado in 2025 and emerged as the team’s leading tackler, totaling 85 stops (57 solo) while adding eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one interception, and four pass breakups.

He logged the most snaps of any Colorado safety in 2025 (575) and earned All–Big 12 Honorable Mention honors, along with PFF National Safety of the Week and PFF Big 12 Safety of the Week recognition in Week 7.

Byard arrived at Colorado ahead of the 2025 season as a transfer from South Florida, where he played his first two collegiate seasons.

During his time with the Bulls, he appeared in 16 games and totaled 59 tackles (37 solo), eight tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

Before committing to South Florida, Byard starred at DeMatha Catholic in Maryland and was rated a three-star prospect and the No. 103 safety in the 2023 class by 247Sports, choosing the Bulls over offers from Boston College, Louisville, West Virginia, and Ole Miss.

Unfortunately for Sanders and the Buffaloes, Byard announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on December 17, removing one of the program’s most impactful defensive pieces ahead of the offseason.

Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, On3’s transfer-intel coverage identified several Power-Five programs as early suitors for Byard, with Pete Nakos specifically linking him to Ohio State, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Oregon.

Each of the programs linked to Byard offers a logical fit, as Ohio State, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Oregon all have a track record of targeting experienced, physical safeties who can contribute immediately.

His ability to play downhill, support the run, and handle coverage responsibilities aligns with the defensive demands of both the Big Ten and SEC, while also fitting Oregon’s preference for versatile, multi-role defensive backs.

As a proven starter, Byard projects as an immediate, plug-and-play upgrade for Power-Five secondaries.

For Colorado, his departure is another notable loss for Sanders’ staff, which is reportedly on track to lose 26 players to the transfer portal this offseason.

The official January transfer portal window for 2026 opens Friday and runs through January 16, making a final decision likely to emerge in the coming days.

Read More at College Football HQ