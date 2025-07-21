Deion Sanders "still going through something" in new update amid mystery health issue
Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders is still working through an unspecified health issue that has kept him from the spotlight for most of the offseason.
“You know, I’m still going through something,” Sanders said to his daughter and son in a video posted to the latter’s YouTube channel. “I ain’t all the way recovered.”
The video showed Coach Prime dipping into an ice bath, taking some shots on a basketball court, getting in some tennis, and mentioning a 1.3-mile “run-walk” that he completed with his daughter.
“I’m proud,” the coach told his daughter, Shelomi. “We’re getting better, though, right?”
Sanders, usually never one to shy away from the public eye, has been out of sight for the last several months as he deals with the health concern and missing some events, saying in a previous video, “I ain’t been in front of nobody for a minute.”
The coach also did not attend the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research’s annual meeting despite his being a keynote speaker because of an “unavoidable last minute scheduling change,” the foundation said.
Sanders has been mostly out of the public eye since the 2025 NFL Draft due to the unspecified health issue.
The coach addressed his absence during an appearance with Asante Samuel on the “Say What Needs to be Said” podcast.
“I’ve done no media. I’ve done nothing for a minute. So coming on with you is something. I ain’t been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I’m coming back, but I needed this,” he said in May.
Sanders offered an update of sorts on his condition when speaking at Big 12 Media Days.
“I’m already back. I’m here today. I’m handling my responsibilities,” he said.
“So I look forward to it. I can’t wait. You’ve got to understand, some of the young [players] I haven’t even met yet. I’m so excited about that.”
Sanders underwent emergency surgery in June 2023 to treat a persistent blood clot issue in his legs, and had two toes amputated as a result of similar issues two years before.
--