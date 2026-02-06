Denzel Boston 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

University of Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston is one of the most sure handed receivers in this draft class. The big bodied wide receiver from the Pacific Northwest is a contested catch monster.

Boston is a local recruit for Washington. He was a three star wide receiver prospect out Puyallup Washington who was lightly recruited by the former Pac 12 conference teams and local Washington football programs.

Boston is a redshirt Junior who has been in the starting lineup for two seasons and started as a rotational wide receiver his redshirt freshman season. He has improved his performance and production every season in a 2025 season where he finished with 11 touchdowns and 14.2 yards per reception.

As a receiver, Boston is known for his elite hands and contested catch skills. He had a 3.1 percent drop rate in 2025 with only two targets hitting the turf. He maintains concentration through the catch and secures the ball through traffic.

Washington WR Denzel Boston has such good concentration at the catch point. He didn't finish with a 3.1% drop rate for no reason.

He is a bigger WR and DBs shouldn't leave their feet to try to take him down. pic.twitter.com/FlIc18PH5d — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 6, 2026

In contested catch opportunities, Boston uses his frame and size to challenge defensive backs and finished the year tied for 3rd in the nation with a contested catch rate of 76.9 percent. His 11 touchdowns in 2025 are an indication of his role and use going into his professional career.

Boston can win one on one situations by utilizing his positioning and ball skills even when facing tight coverage. He has a good feel for zone coverage and where to sit down his routes and present a target to the quarterback.

Boston has an intriguing and valuable skillset. He is very well rounded and has good burst off the line of scrimmage. He needs to work on his releases to avoid getting disrupted by bigger and more physical NFL defensive backs. His route running will need to sharpen at the NFL level but his feel for zone will be his calling card aside from contested catches.

Measurables

Name: Denzel Boston

Denzel Boston Height/weight/class: 6'4 210lbs, wide receiver, Redshirt Junior

6'4 210lbs, wide receiver, Redshirt Junior Awards: 2025 Third-Team All-Big Ten

What Denzel Boston does well

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Elite hands and catching technique will pluck the ball out of the air and maintain concentration through contact

Uses frame well for yards after catch opportunities in the open field finished 2025 with a borderline elite 4.9 yards after catch average

Good burst off the line of scrimmage to get into his routes and up field quickly

Where Denzel Boston can improve

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Routes can be rounded at hard breaks

Needs to improve his releases to avoid getting rerouted at the line of scrimmage

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #6 wide receiver

Expected draft round: Second

Summary

Denzel Boston is a well rounded big bodied receiver. He uses his size well at the catch point and has elite hands. He will be able to carve out a role in a similar fashion to Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins early in his career.

If Boston can develop and sharpen some of his skillsets, his traits can maximized to make him a consistent NFL wide receiver and redzone threat.