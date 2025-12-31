Diego Pavia ranks the best SEC stadiums in college football

Given how much he has shifted the SEC, it's sometimes hard to believe that Diego Pavia's run at Vanderbilt has lasted just two seasons. But it was after 2023 that Pavia and his offensive staff from New Mexico State joined the SEC and shifted the balance of power in college football's toughest league to shake up.

With Vanderbilt about to finish the 2025 season and Pavia preparing for his final collegiate game, the gritty QB was able to look briefly into the rearview mirror. Questioned about the top stadiums in the SEC, Pavia shared some interesting insights.

Unsurprisingly, the Vanderbilt QB chose his home stadium as his top pick. FirstBank Stadium, recently rechristened ahead of the 2022 season as a result of a naming-rights deal, is the smallest stadium in the SEC. With a capacity of just over 35,000 following recent renovations, it is a cozy environment and Pavia praised the unique on-field view.

"There's nothing like this nice nowhere in the country," said Pavia with a gesture at the end zone view from the field. Pavia had an 11-3 record at FirstBank Stadium, including a 7-0 mark there in 2025.

For his favorite road environment, Pavia picked Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Yes, Pavia was 0-1 in his trip there, losing 30-14 to the Crimson Tide in 2025 before a crowd of just over 100,000. The nationally-televised showdown was a potential showcase moment for the Commodores, but Pavia recalled his own showcase of sorts.

"That place was crazy," Pavia said of his visit. "The way they trick you is they put really pretty girls in the front row, so it's a distraction."

Third place is the stadium battle for Pavia also might be a surprise given the intra-state shade of the rivalry between the Commodores and the Volunteers, but Pavia picked Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. In a game that ultimately scuttled Tennessee's fading College Football Playoff hopes, Pavia and Vanderbilt won in Knoxville 45-24 in front of 101,915 fans.

Despite the rivalry, there was no lack of respect from Pavia for Neyland. "Awesome place to play" he said of the stadium.

For his final pick, Pavia fluctuated between Texas and Auburn. Ultimately, success may have been the tie-breaker. Vandy lost at Texas but claimed a 2024 win over Auburn 17-7 at Jordan-Hare Stadium before 88,043 fans.

"Jordan-Hare has been good to us, so I'd probably pick them," Pavia eventually said for his fourth and final favorite stadium pick. The SEC stadiums where Pavia played that weren't judged worthy of his choice were Texas, Missouri, Kentucky, LSU, and South Carolina.