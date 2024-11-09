DJ Lagway update: Florida QB game-time decision vs. Texas
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway will be a game-time decision after the player was listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s game against Texas, according to the SEC availability report.
Lagway was carted off the field in the second quarter of last week’s game against Georgia after injuring his hamstring on a run.
He returned to Florida’s sideline in street clothes with his leg wrapped and was using crutches to walk around, leading to speculation that the quarterback’s future availability was in question.
But head coach Billy Napier provided a more optimistic diagnosis for Lagway during the week, noting that there’s a pathway to recovery for the player to make a return at some point.
“He’s trying,” Napier said after the Gators’ practice on Wednesday.
“He’s a competitor. He’s going back to his home state. He wants to try to find a pathway to make this work. Obviously, it’s touch and go. Look, the guy’s giving it his best shot.”
Napier said it would only become clear on Saturday itself whether Lagway can play.
Lagway was already the Gators’ second-string quarterback thrown into starting action after previous starter Graham Mertz was lost for the season with an ACL tear.
If Lagway can’t play at Texas this weekend, the Gators will go with third-stringer and Yale transfer Aidan Warner, who entered last week’s game after Lagway’s departure.
Florida designated running back Montrell Johnson and defensive back Dijon Johnson as questionable to appear in the game on Saturday.
And the Gators listed 12 other players as out for the matchup, most notably wide receiver Eugene Wilson, who will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing hip surgery.
Defensive backs Ja'Keem Jackson, Jason Marshall, Asa Turner, and Devin Moore are listed as out, as is running back Treyaun Webb, and wide receiver Elijah Badger.
Offensive linemen Damieon George and Devon Manuel are out, as is defensive lineman Jamari Lyons.
