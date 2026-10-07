All eyes in college football will be on the marquee matchup between Georgia and Alabama, even amid fears the game could be affected by severe weather, but right now it appears President Trump plans to be on hand for the clash of SEC heavyweights.

Trump is “still planning to attend” the game, even as the White House will be closely monitoring any change in the expected weather forecast, according to Front Office Sports.

White House Stance

While the White House will continue watching weather patterns as the storm develops, no change to the President’s plans has been announced at this time. The confirmation came as questions mounted about potential disruptions to the weekend’s events along the Gulf Coast.

Trump himself acknowledged the fluidity of the situation later, when he said how the storm develops will ultimately determine whether or not he will be able to travel to Tuscaloosa.

President Trump says his attendance at the Alabama-Georgia game will depend on the weather. pic.twitter.com/WGhAEZR69J — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 7, 2026

The Weather Situation

Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before approaching the central Gulf Coast, according to meterologists.

Models project possible landfall late Friday or early Saturday somewhere along the coastline in Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, with rain and wind potentially reaching inland areas that include Tuscaloosa. The more optimistic claims project the worst will be over by kickoff time.

Georgia-Alabama with some weather to watch 👀



Meteorologist @spann joins @finebaum with the latest forecast ahead of Saturday’s showdown. pic.twitter.com/N3HysRBB7J — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 7, 2026

Alabama and the SEC have stated there are currently no plans to move or postpone the 7:30 p.m. Eastern time kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium, although both are closely tracking the forecast and will provide updates if conditions change.

Magnitude of the Matchup

The game between the two undefeated SEC rivals ranks among the most consequential of the college football season.

Georgia, ranked No. 2 in the AP poll, heads on the road to face No. 6 ranked Alabama in a game with about a metric ton of SEC and College Football Playoff implications down the line.

ESPN and College GameDay will also be on hand for the festivities, adding another layer of concern for those involved should they get trapped in any inclement weather.

Trump and College Football

Trump has often paid a visit to high-profile college football games during his two Presidential terms, most recently in attendance for No. 1 ranked Texas’ win over Tennessee a couple weeks ago.

The President was also on hand for a very famous recent Alabama game at Bryant-Denny Stadium when, in 2019, he watched as Joe Burrow and LSU knocked off the Crimson Tide en route to their undefeated national championship season.

Trump’s planned presence in Tuscaloosa would mark another prominent appearance at a major SEC venue. For now, the White House indicates those plans tentatively remain in place, but officials are keeping a very close watch on the developing storm.