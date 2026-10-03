ESPN Announces New College GameDay Location for Week 6

After taking a one week pause from touring around SEC country, the boys from ESPN’s College GameDay will return to the South for college football’s biggest game in Week 6.

ESPN announced that its flagship college football program will pitch its tent for the marquee Georgia vs. Alabama matchup in Tuscaloosa next Saturday.

College GameDay Hits Tuscaloosa

WE ARE ON OUR WAY TO TUSCALOOSA‼️



Nick Saban makes his return as College GameDay heads to the heavyweight matchup of Georgia-Alabama 🍿 pic.twitter.com/z5BkP79hqk — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 3, 2026

A Marquee SEC Showdown

Both teams enter the matchup undefeated after dominant performances on Saturday.

Georgia improved to 5-0 with a 38-14 victory over Vanderbilt in Athens, as quarterback Gunner Stockton threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

Alabama responded with an emphatic 56-23 road win at Mississippi State, improving to 5-0 behind Keelon Russell’s four total touchdowns. The Crimson Tide’s defense forced four turnovers and limited the Bulldogs to just 18 rushing yards.

What the Game Means

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This contest carries significant weight in the SEC and College Football Playoff race.

Georgia has looked like the most complete team in the country through five weeks, while Alabama continues to rebuild momentum under its current regime and solidify its status as a postseason contender.

A win for either side would considerably strengthen its path toward the SEC Championship and a favorable playoff seeding.

The rivalry has produced multiple high-stakes meetings in recent years, including in SEC and national championship games, making this yet another chapter in one of college football’s premier matchups.

GameDay’s Return to Tuscaloosa

College GameDay’s presence amplifies the atmosphere in a stadium already known for its intense, electric environment.

Alabama ranks among the most frequent hosts in the show’s history, ranking second behind Ohio State all-time with 65 appearances, and the combination of two undefeated SEC powers adds weight to the occasion.

Who the Experts Like Right Now

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Bookmakers forecast a very close matchup between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs, with the home team getting a modest edge.

Early on, Alabama is considered a narrow 1.5 point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Looking Ahead

With both programs rolling and the stakes clear, next Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa shapes up as one of the defining early-season tests in the SEC.

College GameDay’s decision simply confirms what most already knew: Tuscaloosa is the place to be in Week 6.

How to Watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Oct. 10

Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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