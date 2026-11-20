Nick Saban is never afraid to wear Alabama on his sleeve when appearing on College GameDay, but he notably didn’t include them on his recent list of elite teams.

Granted, the Crimson Tide have the ability to make a run at the national championship.

But the man who brought the school six national titles of his own thinks this version of Alabama has a flaw or two that puts it behind some other contenders.

Who can go all the way?

“Me personally, I think there’s three teams that have the right stuff, and this is no disrespect to Alabama, because I think there’s probably seven or eight teams that could win the championship, Alabama being one of them,” Saban said.

"I think there's 3 teams that have the right stuff but there's 7 or 8 teams that could win the National Championship..



Who can run the ball, who has a good defense, and who has a good quarterback..



Georgia has that, Utah has that, and Notre Dame has that" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/c1osbLlBEE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 20, 2026

He added: “But if you’re a betting man and you say, who can run the ball, who can play good defense, and who has a good quarterback? You would say Georgia has that, Utah has that, Notre Dame has that.

“Everybody else maybe has a flaw somewhere along the way. Now they might be able to overcome it. But I think those three teams have the right stuff.”

Does Alabama have the right stuff?

A good quarterback? Check. Keelon Russell is still one of the most dynamic players at the position, posting 21 TDs and 6 picks with 5 rushing scores.

A good defense? Check. It ranks among the top 25 in scoring, allowing just under 19 points per game, is top 40 in total production, and is top 15 in the red zone.

Can they run the ball? That’s where things get more complicated.

On some metrics, yes. Alabama has 20 rushing touchdowns, and averages on the right side of 4 yards per carry.

But it’s 92nd in FBS in total ground output, putting up just 138 yards per game. Bama is 3-0 when rushing for 175 yards in a game and 5-2 when they don’t.

Even so, the Tide has also won three straight games — against Texas A&M, LSU, and Vanderbilt — when running for under 100.

They’re also a perfect 5-0 when rushing for multiple touchdowns in a game.

Saban still likes Bama’s chances

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I do think this is Kalen DeBoer’s team. I do think they have a good team. It’s hard to say who should be ranked where, especially with the diversity of strength of schedule,” Saban said of the committee’s dilemma in ranking teams.

“It’s just very hard to do in college football, because there’s a big deviation in quality of play, quality of teams, quality of players. I think it’s very difficult for them not to be too subjective about how they try to go about ranking these teams.”

Whatever deviation the Crimson Tide has endured this season, the College Football Playoff selection committee hasn’t budged. They love this team.