Ex-Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops suspended by NFL over PED policy
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and former Oklahoma football player Drake Stoops has been suspended for the first two games of the 2025 NFL season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance abuse policy.
Stoops, the son of legendary former Sooners football coach Bob Stoops, signed with the Rams last offseason as an undrafted free agent.
The wide receiver didn’t play any regular season games for the Rams last season after being waived by the team on Aug. 27 and he re-signed to L.A.’s practice squad before signing a reserve contract with the club in January.
Stoops is still allowed to take part in the Rams’ training camp and preseason games without any restrictions, but the suspension could threaten his chance to make the final 53-man roster.
He spent six years with the Sooners, ending his collegiate career with 17 touchdowns off 164 receptions while covering 1,876 yards in an OU uniform.
Stoops had his best season with Oklahoma in 2023, when he established career-records in receptions, yards, touchdowns, and his longest catch, which went for 60 yards.
The wideout covered 962 yards that year off 84 catches and scored 10 times.
