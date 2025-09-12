Duke commit Terry Walker III had a cannon for an arm as a kid
Terry Walker III figured out he was good at football at an early age. He certainly had a cannon for an arm as a kid.
The Duke Blue Devils commit out of SE Hamilton High School in Fishers, Indiana, stands out at 6-foot-3 and a lengthy 165 pounds, who not only can pass, but run the football.
Walker is the No. 842 overall prospect and No. 36 quarterback in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. He announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on April 19 over offers from Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, and multiple other FBS programs.
While Indiana is known as a basketball state, towns like Fishers shut down on Friday nights to watch stars like Walker III play. So far, the senior has led the Royals to a 3-0 start to the season.
Walker’s father, Terry Walker II, explained how his son picked up the game right away, “like taking a fish and putting it in water,” he said. Just look at those throws in the video below.
Walker III is part of a docuseries called “Athletic Dreams” by DNA Vibe, presented by Athletic Gaines. It explores four football stars from very different parts of the country, from Walker III in Indiana, to receiver Kaydon Finley in Aledo, Texas, to quarterback Corin Berry (Charter Oaks High School), California, and QB Derek Zammit (DePaul Catholic), New Jersey.
While Walker III is headed to Duke, Finley, whose dad was Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl tight end Jermichael Finley, is going to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish; Berry is a Purdue Boilermakers commit; and Zammit will go to the Pacific Northwest with the Washington Huskies.
The documentary will take viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at the work, dedication, preparation, training, and recovery, along with the coaches, friends, family and community that shaped them.
Here’s a preview of more to come: