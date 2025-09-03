Ex-NFL star Jermichael Finley’s son, Notre Dame commit Kaydon in new docuseries
Kaydon Finley is one of the nation’s best receivers. His father, former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Jermichael Finley was one of the great NFL tight ends in his short six-season career that was cut short by injury. Kaydon, however, isn’t following his father’s footsteps to the Texas Longhorns, but instead will be a member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He’s also going to be starring in a new documentary-series involving three other elite high school players from around the country.
While Finley is in the heart of the U.S. in Aledo, Texas, he’ll be joined Corin Berry (Charter Oaks High School) California, Terry Walker III (SE Hamilton High School) Indiana, and Derek Zammit (DePaul Catholic) New Jersey.
Finley is a receiver, while the other three are quarterbacks: Berry is a Purdue Boilermakers commit; Walker III is firm on heading to the Duke Blue Devils next season; Zammit will go to the Pacific Northwest with the Washington Huskies.
The documentary will take viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at the work, dedication, preparation, training and recovery along with the coaches, friends, family and community that shaped them.
The series “Athletic Dream” by DNA Vibe presented by Athletic Gaines, just dropped the official trailer:
Stay tuned as the episodes drop, we will have you covered.
