EA Sports Faces Backlash After Announcing Top 10 College Football Teams

EA Sports is set to unveil its College Football 27 game on July 9.

The company has teased different elements of the game in the weeks leading up to its release date. So far, these announcements have included a replacement for Kirk Herbstreit as the game's lead analyst and rankings of the toughest environments to play in.

On Tuesday, EA unveiled its rankings of the 10 best teams to play with in College Football 27. Oregon is the No. 1 team in the game with a 91 overall rating, and Ohio State and Indiana join the Ducks as the other two teams with ratings in the 90s.

Controversy over EA's team rankings

As with any release of rankings, the college football world is in disagreement over where some of the teams in EA's rankings stand.

Hypothesis and conjecture are much of the rationale for these rankings, and Oregon's No. 1 overall ranking is evidence of that. On paper, the Ducks are one of the very best teams in the country, but they consistently fail to break through and win a national title.

Georgia sits at No. 9 in EA's top 10 with an 87 overall ranking, a puzzling choice given how much the Bulldogs retained from their SEC Championship team from 2025. Ole Miss, LSU and Texas all sit above Georgia in EA's top 10, and only one of those three beat the Bulldogs in 2025.

There are also arguments that Miami should be higher than Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish retained much of its talent from 2025, but there is a notion that the Hurricanes should elevate themselves into a better-rounded team with the addition of Darian Mensah at quarterback.

Social media reacts to EA's team rankings

College football fans wasted no time informing EA of its questionable choices in ranking the 10 best teams in College Football 27. Social media was buzzing about the controversy following the release on Tuesday.

"Ain't no way Indiana's a 90 overall with all of their 6 year players leaving."

aint no way Indiana a 90 overall with all of their 6 year players leaving — Richard (@RichardE1228) June 23, 2026

"EA consistently proves they know nothing about college football and are unfit to develop a game."

Ea consistently proves they know nothing about college football and are unfit to develop a game — c (@Chase13167253) June 23, 2026

"Georgia should've been minimum 89. They would be favored against LSU."

Georgia should’ve been minimum 89. They would be favored against LSU — YP (@KentuckyHive) June 23, 2026

"I know the schedule is weak this year but (Texas) Tech not being at least 87 overall is a crime."

I know the schedule is weak this year but Tech not being at least an 87 overall is a crime. — Oja99 (@juicescomms) June 23, 2026

"Year 3 of a new EA tradition: Watch most of these ratings collapse by Week 5 of the cfb season."

Year 3 of a new EA tradition: Watch most of these ratings collapse by week 5 of the cfb season — GT: ydid I dotht (@user2000136) June 23, 2026

"So the interns who don't watch football did the ratings."

So the interns who dont watch football did the ratings. 😂 — Haw kai (@TheLastPickle5) June 23, 2026

"Congratulations to Oregon on this national championship of video games."

Congratulations to Oregon on this national championship of video games — Husker Scott (@ScottShiff300) June 23, 2026

"Indiana returns 10 starters but sure let's put them as a 90."

Indiana returns 10 starts but sure let’s put them as a 90 — Chris Figgures (@chrislfiggures) June 23, 2026

"Alabama fall off is real."

Alabama fall off is real — Kevin M. Wren (@kevin_wren) June 23, 2026

"Notre Dame being that high is ridiculous."

Notre dame being that high is ridiculous — Cardi Ds (@Down4Mizzou) June 23, 2026

"LSU should have been first."

LSU should have been first — Kaimen Moore (@Idk1062224) June 23, 2026