EA Sports Faces Backlash After Announcing Top 10 College Football Teams
EA Sports is set to unveil its College Football 27 game on July 9.
The company has teased different elements of the game in the weeks leading up to its release date. So far, these announcements have included a replacement for Kirk Herbstreit as the game's lead analyst and rankings of the toughest environments to play in.
On Tuesday, EA unveiled its rankings of the 10 best teams to play with in College Football 27. Oregon is the No. 1 team in the game with a 91 overall rating, and Ohio State and Indiana join the Ducks as the other two teams with ratings in the 90s.
Controversy over EA's team rankings
As with any release of rankings, the college football world is in disagreement over where some of the teams in EA's rankings stand.
Hypothesis and conjecture are much of the rationale for these rankings, and Oregon's No. 1 overall ranking is evidence of that. On paper, the Ducks are one of the very best teams in the country, but they consistently fail to break through and win a national title.
Georgia sits at No. 9 in EA's top 10 with an 87 overall ranking, a puzzling choice given how much the Bulldogs retained from their SEC Championship team from 2025. Ole Miss, LSU and Texas all sit above Georgia in EA's top 10, and only one of those three beat the Bulldogs in 2025.
There are also arguments that Miami should be higher than Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish retained much of its talent from 2025, but there is a notion that the Hurricanes should elevate themselves into a better-rounded team with the addition of Darian Mensah at quarterback.
Social media reacts to EA's team rankings
College football fans wasted no time informing EA of its questionable choices in ranking the 10 best teams in College Football 27. Social media was buzzing about the controversy following the release on Tuesday.
"Ain't no way Indiana's a 90 overall with all of their 6 year players leaving."
"EA consistently proves they know nothing about college football and are unfit to develop a game."
"Georgia should've been minimum 89. They would be favored against LSU."
"I know the schedule is weak this year but (Texas) Tech not being at least 87 overall is a crime."
"Year 3 of a new EA tradition: Watch most of these ratings collapse by Week 5 of the cfb season."
"So the interns who don't watch football did the ratings."
"Congratulations to Oregon on this national championship of video games."
"Indiana returns 10 starters but sure let's put them as a 90."
"Alabama fall off is real."
"Notre Dame being that high is ridiculous."
"LSU should have been first."
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Tucker Harlin is a passionate sports fan and journalist covering college sports. His work can be found on Vols Wire of the USA TODAY Sports Media Group and The Voice of College Football Network. He graduated from the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Tennessee in 2024 and is based in Nashville.Follow TuckerHarlin