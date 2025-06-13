Ed Orgeron confronts Alabama fan for "Roll Tide" greeting
Ed Orgeron has always been a favorite of college football fans, even among Alabama fans, just as long as you don’t say “Roll Tide” when you’re in his presence.
That’s exactly what one Alabama fan did in a viral video, and Orgeron made sure to register that he didn’t appreciate it.
“Now really?” Orgeron said to the fan after taking the photo.
“I wouldn’t say ‘Go Tigers’ to you after taking a photo. Have a good day, man. Just some respect. I mean what the f-ck? If you were from LSU, you wouldn’t go to Nick Saban and say ‘Go Tigers,’ would you?”
Orgeron’s attitude to Alabama may be somewhat warranted.
In six games against the Crimson Tide when he was the LSU head coach, Orgeron lost five times, and that includes three more defeats when Coach O was at Ole Miss, with all of those losses coming by three points each.
But the one time Orgeron had Alabama’s number was the most consequential.
That came in 2019, when his LSU team went into Tuscaloosa with President Trump in attendance and Joe Burrow at quarterback, coming out with a 46-41 victory that helped propel the Tigers one step closer to a historic national championship season.
“Roll Tide, what? F-ck you!” Orgeron shouted during a postgame moment in the locker room following that matchup.
--