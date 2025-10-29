Ed Orgeron Addresses Possibility of Returning to LSU After Brian Kelly Firing
After Brian Kelly was fired by LSU following the Tigers' 5–3 start to the season, the program is seeking out its next head coach, and one familiar face expressed interest in the vacancy when asked about it Wednesday.
Former Tigers coach Ed Orgeron made an appearance on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike on Wednesday and was asked about potentially replacing Kelly at LSU. When asked if he wanted to be LSU's next coach, Orgeron didn't hesitate with his response.
"Oh, I'd love to. You kidding me? I'm one phone call away. I just gotta get in my truck, I could be there today!" said a chuckling Orgeron to ESPN's Evan Cohen.
Coach O spent six seasons at the helm in Baton Rouge from 2016 to 2021. He won a national championship with the Tigers in 2019 and had a 51–20 record during his time as the program's coach. Kelly took over the role after his departure in '21, but following his firing, Orgeron could potentially be in the mix to return.
Orgeron has previously expressed his interest in a return to the sidelines, though he made clear he was seeking out a program that would be a good fit for him. He's plenty familiar with LSU, and the Tigers' vacancy is one of, if not the most appealing across the college football landscape at present.