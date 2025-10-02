As College Football's Coaching Carousel Heats Up, Ed Orgeron Wants Back In
Ed Orgeron led one of the most dominant college football teams in history, 2019 LSU, to a 15–0 record and national championship. That season saw quarterback Joe Burrow take a massive leap from mid-level starter to Heisman-winning superstar, the triggerman for one of the most deadly offenses the sport had ever seen.
Less than two years later, Coach O's tenure was over. After a disappointing 3–3 start to the 2021 season, Orgeron and LSU reached an agreement for him to step down at the season's end. After the perfect '19 campaign, Orgeron led the Tigers to an 11–11 record and sub-.500 mark in conference play over his final two seasons.
Four years away has been enough time for Orgeron, he confirmed on Wednesday night. While attending a stadium naming ceremony for former LSU star Patrick Queen at Queen's alma mater Livonia High School, Orgeron was interviewed by Jacques Doucet of WAFB in Baton Rouge and confirmed that he intends to coach again, and that he would be seeking out the best situation—whether a head coaching or assistant role.
"All depends what the best thing available is, Jacques, but I'm ready to coach again," said Orgeron. "I left a little bit of meat on the bone, I'm ready to go."
The college football world has changed mightily in the four years since Orgeron last coached, with the increased focus on NIL and the transfer portal, as well as the House v. NCAA settlement that allows for direct payment to players. For a coach whose greatest strength lied in old-school recruiting, it certainly doesn't mean that Orgeron couldn't thrive in the new era, but it is a much different coaching world than the one he departed in 2021.
The end of Orgeron's LSU tenure was not only marred by his poor final two seasons, either. LSU faced federal investigations for mishandling Title IX cases during his time at the school, including one lawsuit in which Orgeron was added as a defendant over allegations that the coach knew and failed to report that Tigers running back Derrius Guice raped another LSU student in 2020. That lawsuit was settled by the school in 2024.
Orgeron emerged as a popular college football figure, especially during his successful stint as USC interim coach and his early LSU tenure. However, his failures both on the field and off may make him a challenging sell for one of the schools looking to hire a big-name coach.
Six FBS programs are currently open. Arkansas, Oklahoma State, UCLA and Virignia Tech have all fired their coaches during the first month of the season while Kent State and Stanford entered the year with interim coaches after letting go of their head coaches late in the offseason.
