ESPN Analyst Turns Heads With Ty Simpson Prediction Before 2026 NFL Draft

NFL analyst Pete Schrager shared a candid outlook on former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson during Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up. Schrager noted that while mock drafts frequently place Simpson in the first round, his own research suggests otherwise. The analyst clarified that he currently does not have a specific team match for the Crimson Tide signal-caller in the opening 32 picks.

Simpson finished the 2025 season with 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns against only five interceptions. Despite these efficient numbers, his draft stock remains a point of contention among league insiders. Schrager emphasized that he is avoiding the "mental gymnastics" often used to force quarterbacks into first-round scenarios where they might not naturally fit.

The debate surrounding Simpson highlights a broader trend in the NFL where teams weigh collegiate production against limited starting experience. Simpson spent three seasons as a backup in Tuscaloosa before starting 15 games in 2025. While he showed high-level processing and accuracy, some scouts remain divided on whether his physical traits justify a premium selection.

Ty Simpson draft projections, team fits

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The national conversation centers around whether a team will trade back into the first round to secure a fifth-year option on Simpson.

Former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum noted that teams like the New York Jets or Arizona Cardinals could be players at the top of the second round. Tannenbaum suggested that the rising cost of quarterback extensions makes the late first round a strategic target for teams seeking value.

Alabama 's Ty Simpson (15) warms up before the College Football Playoff game against the Oklahoma Sooners | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schrager maintained his stance by stating, "I like the player. I don't have a team. And I'm not going to do the readers or the viewers an injustice and just make up a trade."

This perspective challenges the emerging narrative that Simpson could be taken in the first round alongside Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. If Simpson slides, it could trigger a run on quarterbacks early on Day 2 of the draft.

Impact of a lack of experience at Alabama on NFL readiness

Questions about Simpson’s durability surfaced after he played through various injuries during the 2025 campaign, including a broken rib in the College Football Playoff. However, Simpson has been vocal about how his time at Alabama prepared him for the professional level.

"I would have lost everything that I built at Alabama," Simpson said regarding the decision to turn down $6.5 million to join other schools this offseason. He also emphasized his commitment to the program, stating, "The last thing I wanted to do was tarnish my legacy and go somewhere else where I didn't go out of high school, and I didn't want to play."

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) and Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) are often listed as the top two signal-callers in the 2026 NFL Draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden has also praised Simpson, calling him a "CEO in the film room." This endorsement adds weight to the idea that Simpson’s mental game might outpace his physical tape. Whether that is enough to convince a general manager to pull the trigger in the first round remains the primary storyline heading into the draft.

Ty Simpson is hoping to hear his name on Day 1 at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, which begins on Thursday, April 23, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.