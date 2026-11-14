The 2026 college football regular season is down to just three more weeks of action. And still with everything on the line when it comes to playoff selection and postseason hopes.

Major national championship contenders are in action today in must-win situations, and other top 25 teams are looking for any angle to move up the polls and earn the attention of the selection committee before it’s too late.

College Football Today: Week 11 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now

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All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Early College Football Schedule

Duke at 7 Miami

Sat., Nov. 14 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: Miami -13.5

Miami looks to rebound from its first loss and reassert itself in the ACC and playoff picture. The Hurricanes host a competitive Duke squad that has shown the ability to hang with stronger programs. A convincing home win would help Miami stabilize its ranking after dropping from No. 1.

13 Wake Forest at SMU

Sat., Nov. 14 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: SMU -1.5

A tight ACC contest between two conference teams with postseason aspirations. Wake Forest has been one of the conference’s steadiest performers, while SMU enters as a slight home favorite looking to build momentum and stay relevant. Expect a competitive, high-scoring matchup.

Northwestern at 20 Ohio State

Sat., Nov. 14 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Ohio State -14

Ohio State looks to stop a two-game slide and a steep drop in the rankings. The Buckeyes need a dominant performance against Northwestern to stop the bleeding and regain whatever confidence they realistically can heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

3 Alabama at Vanderbilt

Sat., Nov. 14 | 12:45 p.m. | SECN

Line: Alabama -14

Alabama travels to Nashville as a heavy favorite and looks to stay sharp in SEC play. The Crimson Tide are positioned well for a strong finish and hosting a potential first round playoff game, while Vanderbilt continues searching for any consistency against top competition.

Afternoon College Football Games

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8 Tennessee at Texas A&M

Sat., Nov. 14 | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Tennessee -1.5

Tennessee hits the road as a slight favorite after a strong recent showing against Kentucky. The Volunteers aim to strengthen their SEC standing and playoff résumé, while Texas A&M looks to create problems at Kyle Field and spoil Tennessee’s momentum.

22 Missouri at 1 Georgia

Sat., Nov. 14 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Georgia -16.5

Top-ranked Georgia hosts Missouri in a matchup that should further solidify the Bulldogs’ hold on the No. 1 spot. Georgia has looked dominant of late, and a decisive home win would keep its national championship path firmly intact against a Missouri team fighting to stay relevant.

Boston College at 5 Notre Dame

Sat., Nov. 14 | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: Notre Dame -29.5

Notre Dame continues its strong season at home against Boston College. The Irish are playing with confidence after a signature win and avoid a potential trap situation that could spoil their rising postseason ambitions.

18 USC at 9 Indiana

Sat., Nov. 14 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: Indiana -9.5

A significant Big Ten showdown as Indiana hosts USC. The Hoosiers remain one of the conference’s top teams, but need to prove to the committee they can beat a quality opponent, while the Trojans aim to create an upset and climb further in the standings after recent positive results.

Michigan at 16 Oregon

Sat., Nov. 14 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Line: Oregon -10.5

The Ducks have shown strong form recently by beating Northwestern and Ohio State, and look to continue their climb, while Michigan seeks a road upset to find something meaningful late in the year and spoil what Oregon is trying to accomplish.

Late Afternoon College Football Games

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Oregon State at 24 Boise State

Sat., Nov. 14 | 6 p.m. | USA Network

Line: Boise State -16.5

Boise State remains the Group of Six fave in the committee room, and despite being a big favorite against in this game, they could get a real challenge from the Beavers, who have the top passer and receiver in college football.

Florida at 11 Kentucky

Sat., Nov. 14 | 6:15 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Kentucky -3

The Wildcats are suddenly hanging on by a thread just inside the bracket after that bad loss at Tennessee. The Gators slipped under .500 in SEC competition and on a two-game losing streak, scoring a combined 15 points in the process.

Baylor at 10 BYU

Sat., Nov. 14 | 7 p.m. | Fox

Line: BYU -8.5

BYU returns home looking to bounce back after a loss at rival Utah and stay in the Big 12 conversation. The Cougars face a Baylor team capable of making it difficult, making this a key game for both programs’ late-season positioning.

Primetime College Football Schedule

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6 Texas at 21 LSU

Sat., Nov. 14 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: LSU -4.5

A high-stakes SEC night game in Death Valley. Texas enters with renewed momentum and looks to keep its playoff hopes alive on the road, while LSU aims to rebound at home and create problems for a Longhorns team that has shown flashes of elite form.

Purdue at 15 Iowa

Sat., Nov. 14 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: Iowa -17.5

Iowa hosts Purdue looking to protect its ranking and continue a solid season. The Hawkeyes’ defense remains a strength, and a dominant home performance would further strengthen their late-season positioning.

17 South Carolina at Arkansas

Sat., Nov. 14 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN

Line: South Carolina -7.5

South Carolina hits the road as a solid favorite and looks to stay ranked while building on recent positive results. Not much has gone right for Arkansas, with just a win against even worse Vandy to its credit, and ranking among the worst in the country throwing, running, and scoring.

12 Texas Tech at 25 Oklahoma State

Sat., Nov. 14 | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Oklahoma State -3.5

Texas Tech looks to stay firmly in the Big 12 title race on the road against Oklahoma State. This late-night matchup carries significant conference implications, with both sides needing a strong performance to strengthen their standing, or get left behind.

2 Utah at 23 Arizona

Sat., Nov. 14 | 10:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: Utah -1.5

Undefeated Utah travels to Tucson for a crucial Big 12 road test. The Utes remain firmly in the national title conversation and look to stay perfect against a dangerous Arizona squad that has been competitive at home.

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