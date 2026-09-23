ESPN Under Fire After Major Lane Kiffin-Pete Golding Moment Slips Through Broadcast

It was the moment millions of college football fans were anticipating, when Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding were set to shake hands at the end of the biggest game of the season, to judge reactions, make wild speculations, to needlessly overreact, and see if any more drama would unfold after Kiffin and LSU returned to Ole Miss.

Instead, they got nothing. All eyes were on Kiffin and the mayhem of fans and police on the field to see the moment when he would meet with the victorious Golding, but the encounter never appeared on the ESPN broadcast of the game. Did it actually happen?

The handshake happened, but ESPN missed it

As it turns out, yes, Kiffin and Golding did meet on the field for a very brief handshake, but it’s not something ESPN viewers got to see live as the network’s coverage was distracted by a multitude of other reactions around the stadium, including from the victorious players on the field.

Lane Kiffin exits Oxford.



LSU loses on the road in Kiffin's return. pic.twitter.com/Xchpxingc9 — ESPN (@espn) September 20, 2026

Still, it was notable that ESPN’s cameras weren’t laser-focused on the Kiffin-Golding meetup on the field, given the network wasn’t shy about putting so much emphasis on the return of the former Ole Miss coach to the school he left behind for LSU.

Kiffin was clearly the biggest story of the game and of college football last weekend, amid narratives around his comeback, the visceral anger of the Ole Miss faithful at his departure, the kind of security the coach would need or receive coming back to Oxford, etc. And indeed the LSU coach was flanked by a formidable security detail coming onto and leaving the field.

Some fans were bothered, but ESPN had a reason

Not seeing the Kiffin-Golding post-game meetup predictably angered some observers on social media eager to take part in the televised drama from afar. And sure, some of that criticism may be warranted, as we expect broadcasters will anticipate viewers have an interest in that particular moment and should be poised and ready to record it live.

But apparently there was a reason why ESPN’s cameras weren’t there for the moment. Expecting a field-storming situation from the Rebel fans in the stands, the network declined to send a camera operator into that mess for their own safety, and instead opted for a one positioned somewhere safe, one that simply lost the handshake in the confusion, according to Awful Announcing.

In the end, there wasn’t even much drama to record anyway. Kiffin and Golding met and embraced for about a second and went in their separate directions, Golding into a jubilant celebration, and Kiffin, flanked by armed guards, back to safety.