ESPN Announces Next College GameDay Location for Week 7

The show hits the road once again next weekend as ESPN and its flagship college football program pitch their tent out west this coming Saturday.

ESPN and College GameDay have announced the destination of their Week 7 program, setting up in Big 12 country to see a pair of insurgent programs with national championship ambitions.

College GameDay Visits Big 12 Country

Notre Dame. BYU. College GameDay. For the first time since 2009, America’s college football pregame show will be in Provo for the Irish-Cougars showdown on Saturday.

Cougar fans, it’s been awhile 💭



We’re headed to Provo for the first time since 2009 for Notre Dame-BYU‼️ pic.twitter.com/gWSLxrpBkN — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 10, 2026

Why Provo?

The combination of two highly ranked, undefeated teams and a campus that has not hosted GameDay in almost 20 years makes the location an appealing choice.

BYU enters the contest riding some strong home performances and a physical style that has kept it in the national conversation. Notre Dame has dominated its early schedule, ranking fifth with a 29.4 point margin of victory, and is among the most efficient teams in the country on both sides of the ball.

The setting offers a rare national stage for the Cougars while giving the Irish a high-profile road test.

Team Trajectories

BYU has navigated a solid start to Big 12 play and remains unbeaten after handling recent challenges, including a Friday night win that kept its perfect record intact against Iowa State heading into this showdown.

The Cougars have relied on stout defense and complementary offense to stay near the top of the rankings. Notre Dame, meanwhile, has looked every bit the top-tier program under Marcus Freeman, posting large point differentials and limiting opponents effectively.

Both sides arrive with little room for error if they hope to maintain their standing among the College Football Playoff contenders.

National Stakes

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A victory for either team would significantly strengthen its College Football Playoff résumé.

For BYU, beating a premier independent would provide a signature win that could prove decisive in a crowded playoff field, especially as a Power Four conference program seeking at-large consideration.

Notre Dame would add another quality road victory to an already impressive profile and keep itself firmly in the top tier of the rankings. A loss, particularly a one-sided one, would create tougher paths for both as the season moves into its decisive stretch.

Looking Ahead

College GameDay’s presence will amplify the atmosphere in Provo and shine a national spotlight on a matchup that already carries major implications.

With playoff positioning beginning to take clearer shape, Saturday’s result between the Cougars and the Irish has the potential to reshape the national picture heading into the second half of the season.

How to Watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Oct. 17

Where: Provo, Utah

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network