Where is College GameDay this week? For the first time in the 2026 season, ESPN’s flagship pregame college football show sets up shop in ACC country for a matchup that could have immediate postseason consequences.

For the second straight week, Miami plays host to College GameDay and the ESPN crew, this time returning home against James Franklin and Virginia Tech in an important ACC matchup.

Here’s how you can see College GameDay kick off another important Saturday full of major games.

How to watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Nov. 21

Where: Miami

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

What’s on for college football today

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Wake Forest at Georgia Tech. Now in the bracket, the Demon Deacons need to be on trap alert after the Wreck just beat Clemson. 12 p.m. on ESPN

Ohio State at Nebraska. There’s still a road to the Big Ten title for the 3-loss Buckeyes, but the Cornhuskers can close it here. 12 p.m. on Fox

UCLA at Michigan. The Wolverines can’t move the ball, and the Bruins can’t afford to lose their first game now as the No. 4 seed. 3:30 p.m. on CBS

LSU at Tennessee. The books like the Tigers despite their losing streak, but the Vols can’t mess up now as the No. 9 team in the committee room. 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Texas Tech at Baylor. Just outside the current playoff field, the Red Raiders need to win out and hope Wake messes up. 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Georgia at South Carolina. Who are the Gamecocks? They beat two ranked teams but just lost to Arkansas. 7:30 p.m. on ABC

SMU at Notre Dame. The win over then-No. 1 Miami has the Irish in the bracket, but the rest of their slate means they can’t lose again. 7:30 p.m. on NBC

College GameDay heads to South Beach

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Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, which leads into Miami’s primetime kickoff against Virginia Tech, will be the 10th time that ESPN’s pregame college football show has featured the Hurricanes, and its third trip on campus.

And it marks the second time in as many weeks that Miami is featured on College GameDay. The show was at Notre Dame last week for the Hurricanes’ matchup against the Fighting Irish.

Miami is 8-1 in its previous nine games when featured on College GameDay.

Where has College GameDay been so far?

Host teams in bold

Week 11: Boise State def. Oregon State, 46-41

Week 10: Notre Dame def. Miami, 31-24

Week 9: Indiana def. Minnesota, 23-16

Week 8: Utah def. Houston, 21-13

Week 7: BYU def. Notre Dame, 28-24

Week 6: Georgia def. Alabama, 20-17

Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14

Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17

Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24

Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23

Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10

Schools with most College GameDay appearances

Ohio State: 71

Alabama: 65

Georgia: 44

Notre Dame: 43

Oklahoma: 43

Florida: 43

Michigan: 42

LSU: 38

Florida State: 36

Oregon: 36

Clemson: 31

Texas: 30