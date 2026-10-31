Where is College GameDay Next Week: ESPN Reveals Marquee Week 10 Location
ESPN and College GameDay are hitting the road for the first action in the month of November. And it’s for one of the biggest games of the 2026 season.
The network’s flagship college football show will be on site under the watchful eyes of Touchdown Jesus next Saturday as the Irish face off against the Hurricanes.
College GameDay Visits a Top-Five Showdown
Miami at Notre Dame. Week 10. College GameDay will be there.
Massive College Football Playoff Implications
Miami will be the No. 1 team in college football. Notre Dame will be ranked No. 5.
Whatever happens on the field between them will have about a metric ton of consequences for when the College Football Playoff selection committee meets. No pressure.
This game meant something last season, you may recall. The Hurricanes and Fighting Irish faced off in the first week of the 2025 season in South Florida. Miami won that game, a decision that ultimately played a role in keeping Notre Dame out of the 12-team national championship field.
Can the Canes do it again? They could be in ideal position for the second-straight year. Notre Dame returns to South Bend already with one loss on the books after a four-point decision at BYU.
Elite vs. Elite
Taking that result in concert with a Fighting Irish schedule that likely hasn’t inspired confidence in the selection committee room, Marcus Freeman’s team comes home facing a mandate to prove they truly belong in the postseason conversation.
Miami will give them quite a test. They rank No. 1 in college football by scoring 49 points per game. Darian Mensah commands the nation’s No. 2 passing attack, hitting over 81 percent of his throws with 22 touchdowns and one interception.
On the ground, the Hurricanes are good for 5.6 yards per carry with 20 touchdowns and average nearly 212 yards per game.
Notre Dame is solid defensively, though. They rank fourth in FBS allowing just 13 points to opponents. They’re top 15 against the pass and third when defending the run. But those numbers aren’t against teams anywhere near Miami’s league.
Where Has College GameDay Been So Far?
Host teams in bold
Week 8: Utah def. Houston, 21-13
Week 7: BYU def. Notre Dame, 28-24
Week 6: Georgia def. Alabama, 20-17
Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14
Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17
Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24
Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23
Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10
Schools With Most College GameDay Appearances
Ohio State: 71
Alabama: 65
Georgia: 44
Oklahoma: 43
Florida: 43
Michigan: 42
Notre Dame: 42
LSU: 38
Florida State: 36
Oregon: 36
Clemson: 31
Texas: 30
How to Watch College GameDay
When: Sat., Nov. 7
Where: Notre Dame, Ind.
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.