Where is College GameDay Next Week: ESPN Reveals Marquee Week 10 Location

ESPN and College GameDay are hitting the road for the first action in the month of November. And it’s for one of the biggest games of the 2026 season.

The network’s flagship college football show will be on site under the watchful eyes of Touchdown Jesus next Saturday as the Irish face off against the Hurricanes.

College GameDay Visits a Top-Five Showdown

Miami at Notre Dame. Week 10. College GameDay will be there.

WE'RE HEADING TO SOUTH BEND FOR ONE OF THE GAMES OF THE YEAR‼️



See you next Saturday at 9 AM ET for Miami-Notre Dame 🍿 pic.twitter.com/teaNLzggg5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2026

Massive College Football Playoff Implications

Miami will be the No. 1 team in college football. Notre Dame will be ranked No. 5.

Whatever happens on the field between them will have about a metric ton of consequences for when the College Football Playoff selection committee meets. No pressure.

This game meant something last season, you may recall. The Hurricanes and Fighting Irish faced off in the first week of the 2025 season in South Florida. Miami won that game, a decision that ultimately played a role in keeping Notre Dame out of the 12-team national championship field.

Can the Canes do it again? They could be in ideal position for the second-straight year. Notre Dame returns to South Bend already with one loss on the books after a four-point decision at BYU.

Elite vs. Elite

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking that result in concert with a Fighting Irish schedule that likely hasn’t inspired confidence in the selection committee room, Marcus Freeman’s team comes home facing a mandate to prove they truly belong in the postseason conversation.

Miami will give them quite a test. They rank No. 1 in college football by scoring 49 points per game. Darian Mensah commands the nation’s No. 2 passing attack, hitting over 81 percent of his throws with 22 touchdowns and one interception.

On the ground, the Hurricanes are good for 5.6 yards per carry with 20 touchdowns and average nearly 212 yards per game.

Notre Dame is solid defensively, though. They rank fourth in FBS allowing just 13 points to opponents. They’re top 15 against the pass and third when defending the run. But those numbers aren’t against teams anywhere near Miami’s league.

Where Has College GameDay Been So Far?

Host teams in bold

Week 8: Utah def. Houston, 21-13

Week 7: BYU def. Notre Dame, 28-24

Week 6: Georgia def. Alabama, 20-17

Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14

Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17

Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24

Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23

Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10

Schools With Most College GameDay Appearances

Ohio State: 71

Alabama: 65

Georgia: 44

Oklahoma: 43

Florida: 43

Michigan: 42

Notre Dame: 42

LSU: 38

Florida State: 36

Oregon: 36

Clemson: 31

Texas: 30

How to Watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Nov. 7

Where: Notre Dame, Ind.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network