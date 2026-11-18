ESPN and College GameDay are hitting the road yet again this weekend, and now we know who will join them at the desk for their Saturday Selections.

GameDay firebrand Pat McAfee revealed that a very familiar face will be on hand at The U to lock in the ESPN pregame show’s official college football predictions.

Who is joining College GameDay?

McAfee announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be on College GameDay this weekend as his alma mater Miami faces off against Virginia Tech.

“I’m just so happy we were able to make it happen,” Johnson told McAfee. “You guys were able to make it down to Coral Gables, and I was like, ‘There’s my ticket. I’m in. Let’s do it.’”

Johnson, a global entertainment icon and former professional wrestler, brings both massive name recognition and a genuine connection to the Hurricanes.

This marks the second time The Rock has been selected as the guest picker on College GameDay. His first appearance came at Colorado back in 2023, during Deion Sanders’ first season as the Buffaloes’ head coach.

The Rock is a Miami great in his own right

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But this time, he has a direct connection to the school hosting the show. Johnson played defensive tackle for the Hurricanes from 1990 to 1994 and was a member of the school’s legendary 1991 national championship team.

He played alongside Hurricane greats like Warren Sapp, Ray Lewis, and current Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, before going into the world of wrestling as The Rock with WWE.

Since then, Johnson has maintained a very strong relationship with Miami over the years, one that will be strengthened when he returns to his old school this weekend.

And it comes as Miami finds itself in the national title race again, a year after nearly hoisting the trophy this past January.

Now the No. 7 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, it has an easy path to play for and win the ACC championship, and what would be a high seed in the national bracket.

Miami has plenty on the line

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College GameDay selected the Hurricanes as the home team of their upcoming show not long after they lost their former No. 1 national ranking.

GameDay was on hand as Notre Dame upset the top-ranked Canes a couple weeks ago, their first loss of the 2026 season.

Now they host Virginia Tech in a game that means a little more with that loss on the books, and with The Rock on hand to introduce his alma mater to ESPN’s audience.

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