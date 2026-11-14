ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Witnesses Adorable College Football Tradition in Week 11

ESPN’s College GameDay brought its Week 11 show to Boise State on Saturday, and one of the morning’s most memorable segments starred Bourbon, the black Labrador who now carries on the Broncos’ famous tee-fetching tradition on the blue turf.

ESPN reporter Jess Sims introduced Bourbon to the crowd alongside trainer Ayla Garner, who has worked with the 7-year-old Lab for seven years. “This is a rowdy crowd, so let’s make some noise so she knows she’s at home,” Sims said.

How did Bourbon replace Blitz?

Bourbon inherited the job from Blitz, her older half-brother and the son of original tee dog Cowboy Kohl. Blitz announced his retirement on senior night last November, then came back for one final run in the Mountain West title game against UNLV before passing the tees to his sister.

Garner told Sims the two dogs trained side by side before the handoff. “Absolutely. We did a ton of practices together,” she said.

Bourbon spent the 2025 season as Blitz’s understudy, attending his last two regular-season games and racing him in a 40-yard dash. Boise State made her the official tee dog before the 2026 home opener. Her debut took some adjustment, as she missed her first two tee attempts before retrieving the third.

Cowboy Kohl started Boise State’s lineage

Eli, aka Zee the Zamzows Tee-Dog, retrieves the kicking tee during the game between the Hawaii Rainbows and the Boise State Broncos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s a lineage at this point,” Garner said on the GameDay set, tracing the family line back to Kohl.

Kohl caught the program’s eye while retrieving bats at Boise Hawks baseball games, so Boise State asked whether he could handle kickoff tees too. He became a fixture on the blue turf before he died in August 2021 at age 11, and Blitz took over that fall.

Garner said the work behind each sprint starts long before kickoff. “We put a lot of time into these dogs, teaching them to deal with the crowd, and they love to retrieve,” she said.

Bourbon’s owner, Tasmyn Green, took her to Hawks games as a puppy to watch Kohl work. “It’s super exciting for us to be able to have that privilege to carry the torch,” Green said.

What’s at stake for Boise State?

Boise State Broncos offensive lineman Stewart Taufa (52) carries the American flag | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bourbon’s moment came on a big morning for the Broncos, who are hosting GameDay for only the second time after ESPN picked Boise for Week 11. The show’s first visit came on Sept. 25, 2010, when the crowd drew 13,250 fans at dawn before No. 3 Boise State’s 37-24 win over No. 24 Oregon State that night.

Boise State enters the rematch 8-1 overall and 5-0 in its first Pac-12 season. The Broncos have won eight straight since a 34-27 loss at Oregon in the opener, and they remain the favorite for the Group of Six’s College Football Playoff bid. A loss to the 5-4 Beavers would open the door for challengers like New Mexico.

Former Broncos running back Ian Johnson, the hero of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, served as the guest picker. Oregon State at Boise State kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.