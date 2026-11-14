Where is College GameDay? How to Watch ESPN Kick Off College Football in Week 11

Where is College GameDay this week? For the first time in the 2026 season, ESPN’s flagship pregame college football show sets up shop in Pac-12 country for a battle of playoff contenders.

But that’s not the only consequential action taking place across the Week 11 college football slate today.

Here’s how you can see College GameDay kick off another important Saturday full of major games.

Playoff contenders in Pac-12 country

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Boise State and the Pac-12 leading Broncos play host to College GameDay today, still sitting in the catbird seat when it comes to Group of Six hopefuls in the College Football Playoff picture.

The selection committee still regards the Broncos as the best team to come from the non-Power Four conferences. Saturday gives them their most vital test since the season opener on the blue turf.

Oregon State comes to Boise sitting in second-place in the Pac-12. And even though the Beavers are on a two-game losing streak, they can still do considerable damage.

Braden Atkinson is college football’s top passer and Jesse Legree is the nation’s most productive receiver. Both power Oregon State’s potent aerial attack in an effort to throw a wrench in the playoff picture if they can upset the Broncos.

What’s on for college football today

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Duke at Miami. No longer No. 1, the Hurricanes need to be on trap alert against a 7-2 Duke squad at home. 12 p.m. on ABC

Wake Forest at SMU. The Mustangs aren’t ranked anymore, but they can still throw a wrench into the ACC title picture. 12 p.m. on ESPN

Tennessee at Texas A&M. The Vols are in the top 10 and can’t afford any slip-ups, especially against an Aggie squad that is 1-5 in SEC play. 3 p.m. on ESPN

Missouri at Georgia. Back at No. 1, the Bulldogs need to stay on course against a ranked Mizzou that just lost to Texas and is getting desperate. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

USC at Indiana. A drop in the rankings shows the Hoosiers still need to impress the committee. Beating the ranked Trojans can do that. 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Texas at LSU. Lane Kiffin’s team has its back against the wall after an ugly loss to Alabama, and now a confident Arch Manning comes into Death Valley. Can he finish them off, or do the Tigers have a surprise in store? 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Utah at Arizona. The Wildcats can throw the ball, but is that enough to put some confusion in the Big 12 title race against the perfect Utes? 10:30 p.m. on Fox

Where has College GameDay been so far?

Host teams in bold

Week 10: Notre Dame def. Miami, 31-24

Week 9: Indiana def. Minnesota, 23-16

Week 8: Utah def. Houston, 21-13

Week 7: BYU def. Notre Dame, 28-24

Week 6: Georgia def. Alabama, 20-17

Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14

Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17

Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24

Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23

Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10

Schools with most College GameDay appearances

Ohio State: 71

Alabama: 65

Georgia: 44

Notre Dame: 43

Oklahoma: 43

Florida: 43

Michigan: 42

LSU: 38

Florida State: 36

Oregon: 36

Clemson: 31

Texas: 30

How to watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Nov. 14

Where: Boise State

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network