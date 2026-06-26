Two SEC Contenders Tipped for 11-Win Finishes in 2026 College Football Season
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With a little less than 10 weeks remaining until kickoff, college football media pundits are releasing their predictions for how they expect the 2026 season to play out.
Brad Crawford of CBS Sports released game-by-game predictions for each SEC program in 2026 on Friday. Crawford believes a pair of SEC programs will finish the regular season at 11-1: Georgia and Texas.
While the Bulldogs and Longhorns underwent very different offseasons from a roster management standpoint, both are oozing with potential for a national championship run in 2026.
Georgia's path to 11 wins
The Bulldogs have become perennial favorites to win the SEC under Kirby Smart, and their retention from the 2025 squad that won the SEC championship makes them an easy favorite in 2026.
Georgia is bringing back 14 starters from a season ago, which places it in a six-way tie for the second-most among Power Four teams in the country behind USC. Oklahoma is the only other SEC team to return 14 starters in 2026.
Recent demons versus Alabama and Ole Miss could make for challenging road trips, but the rest of the SEC schedule is very manageable. The Bulldogs get Oklahoma at home at the end of September, and their annual neutral game against Florida is in Atlanta instead of Jacksonville.
Interestingly, Crawford's one projected loss for the Bulldogs is at South Carolina in the penultimate weekend of the regular season.
The Gamecocks have developed a reputation as a formidable team to face in November under Shane Beamer. However, Georgia has not lost at South Carolina in 12 years, and none of those recent road victories were within two scores.
Texas' path to 11 wins
The Longhorns surged down the stretch in 2025 thanks to the improving confidence of Arch Manning. In addition to his confidence, Manning will have several new toys to play with from the transfer portal in 2026.
Ryan Wingo has been paired with Auburn transfer and former five-star prospect Cam Coleman, making for one of the most potent wide receiver duos in the country.
Additionally, former NC State running back Hollywood Smothers and former Arizona State running back Raleek Brown look to give the Longhorns the production they lacked from their backfield in 2025.
The trip to LSU on Nov. 14 is the only loss Crawford forecasted for the Longhorns. A probable night game in Tiger Stadium is a daunting task for any road foe, but that prediction implies the Longhorns win in several other massive spots over the course of the season.
Texas is winning at home against Ohio State, against Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout, at home against a potentially dangerous Ole Miss team and on the road against Texas A&M based on Crawford's prediction.
The Longhorns possess the talent to win all those games, but they will face some of the toughest competition the sport has to offer.
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Tucker Harlin is a passionate sports fan and journalist covering college sports. His work can be found on Vols Wire of the USA TODAY Sports Media Group and The Voice of College Football Network. He graduated from the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Tennessee in 2024 and is based in Nashville.Follow TuckerHarlin