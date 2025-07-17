ESPN gives emotional tribute to Lee Corso ahead of College GameDay sendoff
A few weeks before Lee Corso is set to make his final appearance on College GameDay, the legendary broadcaster was recognized at the annual ESPYs on Wednesday, as ESPN paid an emotional tribute to the famed college football analyst.
Corso was presented with a video of his life on the network, alongside Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, and Desmond Howard, and with a performance from the USC marching band.
Corso smiled and was moved as the Trojans’ band came out to play the College GameDay song, and took the opportunity to thank ESPN for everything.
“I’m honored to be here tonight,” Corso told the attendees at the Dolby Theatre.
“I want to thank ESPN for this tribute and opportunity to do a job that I’ve loved for 38 years. My goal on TV was to bring a smile to everybody’s face. I hope I’ve done that.
“My wife, Betsy, and I have been married for 69 years, and I just wanted to thank her for loving me and allowing me to love her for all of those years.”
Corso added: “Thank you very much, ESPN, for this honor [and] tribute, and I appreciate everybody here. Thank you very much.”
Corso announced his retirement from College GameDay earlier this summer, but still has one more engagement and one more headgear pick before his final sendoff.
GameDay will be on site where it all began, at Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ marquee game against Texas in Week 1, back where Corso made his first headgear pick.
After that, Corso’s legendary 38-year career in television will come to a close, marking the end of an era in college football.
--