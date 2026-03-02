First-Team All-SEC WR Makes Statement After Being Mocked at NFL Combine

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion recently addressed the public following negative social media comments regarding his performance in media interviews.

The consensus All-American did not participate in timed drills during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, but his presence at the podium became a major talking point.

During his session with reporters, Concepcion spoke about his meetings with professional teams and his family's ties to the Buffalo Bills.

While his football IQ was evident, some social media observers focused on his speech impediment. Concepcion has a noticeable stutter during the recorded segments of his press conference.

The wide receiver responded to the online criticism with a statement on his social media accounts. He used the platform to advocate for others facing similar challenges.

Concepcion made it clear that he views his speech impediment as a permanent part of his identity.

KC Concepcion responds to social media comments about his stutter

"I just wanna say something, if you have a speech impediment, there is nothing wrong with us," Concepcion wrote on his social media. "I have had this stutter since I can remember talking this is apart of me this is who I am I cannot control this."

The former NC State and Texas A&M star said he wants to serve as a role model for people who are afraid to speak up. "I stand with you this weekend has taught me a lot about myself and people out here in this world," he continued. "I appreciate everyone who supports me and has reached out to me after these interviews."

Concepcion encouraged his fans not to let outsiders' opinions prevent them from achieving greatness.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half against the Missouri Tigers. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Don't let an outside person's thoughts or opinions get in the way of you being great or achieving something in life," Concepcion wrote. "I am blessed to be in the position that I am in, and I want to help give back to those who are scared to speak up."

The wide receiver’s collegiate career has been defined by high-level production. After winning ACC Rookie of the Year honors at NC State, he transferred to Texas A&M and became a First-Team All-SEC selection. In 2025, he recorded 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns.

NFL analysts have compared Concepcion to Doug Baldwin, noting his elite acceleration and ability to separate from defenders. While his physical traits are the primary focus for scouts, his leadership in the face of mockery has drawn praise from league executives.

KC Concepcion's social media post addressing comments made about his speech impediment. | @kcthekid2/IG

The 21-year-old wideout concluded his message by thanking supporters and reaffirming his commitment to others who feel different. "I love y'all and support y'all as we climb this mountain together. #stopthenegativity," he added.

Concepcion is now preparing for the Texas A&M Pro Day, scheduled for March 25 in College Station.