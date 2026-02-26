2026 NFL Combine Live: 40 Times, Top Performances and Instant Analysis

The 2026 NFL combine is taking place in Indianapolis this week, and with coach and general manager press conferences now in the rearview, the bread and butter of the event is set to begin: on-field workouts and official measurements.

While some of the class’s top prospects will opt out of the remainder of the week—given that their draft status is all but secure—others don’t have that luxury. Instead, they’ll need to participate in 40-yard dashes, vertical jumps, and position drills to showcase their value in front of all 32 teams to prove they’re worthy of hearing their name called in April.

Follow along here for Sports Illustrated’s live coverage of all the action over the coming days—from top performances and instant analysis, to every other development at Lucas Oil Stadium.

2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Live Updates, Standout Performances, and Instant Analysis

