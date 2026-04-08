Five College Quarterbacks Looking to Take a Step Forward in 2026

The college football season is inching closer and closer, as the spring continues for many teams across the nation. Multiple teams will be in a position in which they see their quarterbacks take a step forward in 2026. These quarterbacks are the ones I am predicting to take a step forward in 2026.

5. Kamario Taylor (Mississippi State)

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) looks for an open receiver during the second quarter against the Wake Forest | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Kamario Taylor is one of the quarterbacks I was most impressed with last season. He has all the talent in the world, and will be one of the better players when it comes to the SEC, as he has all the talent in the world, and he showed that he can work with whatever he has.

Taylor will be someone who is viewed as a top name when it comes to being a dual-threat, and he is a dangerous player when using his arm as well. Taylor has all the traits, and he will have a huge 2026 in my opinion.

4. Nico Iamaleava (UCLA)

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is tackled by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava is a player who has a ton of talent, and has since his days at Tennessee. He is now entering year four and will be called upon to have a great season for the UCLA program. Iamaleava is a great dual-threat player who just struggled in a new system.

I believe that he will be much better this season, as he has more experience, and will also be playing this season with an upgraded wide receiver and offensive line. If Iamaleava is protected, this seems to be a layup prediction that he will take a step forward in 2026.

3. Julian Lewis (Colorado)

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis is an elite quarterback, and it has been that way since he was in the state of Georgia playing high school football. He played really well in his limited snaps a season ago, and he will be one to expect to play well in this next season. By nature of how things are, I expect him to take a massive step forward in year two, as he is now projected to be the starter for the Buffaloes.

2. CJ Bailey (North Carolina State)

NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

CJ Bailey has the chance to be one of the better players in the country when he is at his best, as he is someone who can dominate both with his legs and when he is in the pocket. He did finish last season with nine interceptions, but also finished with 25 touchdowns. He is someone who can do better than that, and he can get NC State back to where they want to be in his senior season.

1. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (California)

California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) becomes emotional after defeating the SMU | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is one who has all the talent in the world, but needs to continue to piece things together. He finished last season with nine interceptions and only 18 passing touchdowns, despite having well over 3,000 yards. He will need to have another solid yards season, but will also need to shave down the interceptions. This was his glaring issue a season ago, and he has the chance to have an elite season if he can do that for California.