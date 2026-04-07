Five Underrated Heisman Trophy Candidates Ahead of 2026 Season

The college football season is inching closer, and one of the things many want to talk about is the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding player in the season. While many have their favorites to win the award, these five seem to be underrated players to consider for the trophy.

5. Kevin Jennings (SMU, QB)

SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) throws the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the Holiday Bowl | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kevin Jennings had the roughest outing of any player on this list. He was inconsistent at many points in the season, but was only a season removed from a playoff appearance. He is by far one of the more gifted quarterbacks in the country and has one of the better arms.

He is also great when it comes to using his legs and knowing when he needs to. I believe the talented player will be in better shape this season when it comes to his turnover ratio, which will make him an intriguing option for the Heisman trophy.

4. Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State, QB)

Drew Mestemaker (17) runs drills during Oklahoma State football practice in Stillwater, Okla., on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Drew Mestemaker was elite just a season ago, and if he were in the power four when he finished the season, he would have already been a Heisman winner. Mestemaker finished with a total of 4,379 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. He will be one to watch, as he will be throwing to an even better group of defenders, but will be playing against much better defenses. Mestemaker is one to keep tabs on, to say the least.

3. Nico Iamaleava (UCLA, QB)

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) sets to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava had a bit of a rough season with the Bruins last year, but his raw talent is undeniable. With a whole new core of wide receivers for the gunslinger, it is reasonable to believe that he will get back on track. He is in his fourth season of college and will be much more mature, both using his legs and his arm to defeat defensive sets. Iamaleava is a sneaky pick for Heisman, and one that may be worth looking into.

2. Jayden Maiava (USC, QB)

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava is someone who seemed a bit underrated the full season, as he finished his 2025 season with 24 touchdowns through the air. He also finished with 10 interceptions, which is a big part of why he didn't receive as much praise.

If he finds a way to slow down with the turnovers, he will be in great shape to be considered for the Heisman trophy. He will also be someone who takes a step up in this next season. Maiava, at his best, is an elite quarterback.

1. Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss, RB)

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kewan Lacy is by far one of the better players in the country when it comes to the running back position, as he has quickly turned himself into a reliable player. He was the star for the Ole Miss Rebels a season ago, and he will have the chance to be that again.

Lacy finished last season with a total of 1,567 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground. He also finished with 303 yards, which goes to show that he is one of the more trusted running backs in the country. Lacy is one that I believe will have the chance to win the Heisman, let alone be a candidate.