SI

'College GameDay' Chooses Surprising Celebrity Guest Picker for Miami vs. Florida

The athlete isn't one you'd readily associate with Miami, though he is a fixture in South Florida.

Patrick Andres

Matthew Tkachuk will attempt to pick some winners on this intriguing college football Saturday.
Matthew Tkachuk will attempt to pick some winners on this intriguing college football Saturday. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Saturday, College GameDay will head to Miami for the first time since 2020—and the show will bring an intriguing celebrity guest picker with it.

Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk will serve as this week's celebrity guest picker, College GameDay announced Thursday afternoon. Tkachuk, 27, is entering his fourth season with Florida; he will miss the first few months of the season after offseason surgery.

MORE: Predicting Where ESPN's 'College GameDay' Will Head After Week 4 at Miami

A native of Scottsdale, Ariz., Tkachuk did not attend college—though he was briefly committed to play for Notre Dame. He played junior hockey with the London Knights in Ontario, and was drafted sixth by the Flames in 2019.

FREE. SI College Football Newsletter. Get SI's College Football Newsletter. dark

Past celebrity guest pickers for voyages to Miami include longtime MLB infielder Alex Rodriguez in 2017 and former ESPN stalwart Stugotz in '20.

The Hurricanes are 3–0 and ranked No. 4 in the country after blowing out South Florida on Saturday. The Gators, on the other hand, are 1–2 with losses to the Bulls and No. 3 LSU.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football