Conflicting news emerges on $15 million college football coach's change of heart on Florida
Florida's search for the Gators next head coach just got a bit more complicated. Reports surfaced that one of the top candidates had withdrawn his name from consideration.
While Lane Kiffin continues to be the favorite at Florida, Tulane's Jon Sumrall has been linked to the Florida job as well as several other top programs, including Auburn and LSU.
On3 originally reported on Wednesday that Sumrall is "removing his name from the mix in Florida's coaching search." Sumrall was scheduled to meet with the Gators this week.
"UPDATE: UF’s scheduled meeting with Jon Sumrall has been called off and Sumrall is removing his name from the mix in Florida’s coaching search, per @PeteNakos," On3's Zach Abolverdi detailed in a message on X on Wednesday.
On3's Pete Nakos' story has now been updated, and the insider removed the detail about Sumrall withdrawing his name from Florida's search.
"Editor’s Note: This story previously stated Jon Sumrall removed his name from the Florida coaching search," On3 detailed on Wednesday. "That has been removed."
Let's explore the latest news on Florida's coaching search, and Sumrall emerging as a candidate elsewhere.
Tulane HC Jon Sumrall called off interview with Florida: Insider
What we do know is that Sumrall was scheduled to meet with Florida and this interview was called off. Few details have emerged as to why Sumrall is not meeting with Florida.
Kiffin continues to be the favorite at Florida, but the Gators are awaiting a decision. Florida is preparing to have a contingency plan in case Kiffin bolts for LSU or remains at Ole Miss.
"Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall is not interviewing with Florida on Thursday, sources tell On3," Nakos wrote on Wednesday. "GatorsOnline previously reported a meeting was on the books with Sumrall and the Gators for Thursday.
"Sumrall has emerged as one of the top targets of the Auburn opening, along with interim head coach D.J. Durkin, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea. The Gators have prioritized Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin in their coaching search since firing Billy Napier last month. But with Kiffin’s decision dragging on, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin continues to vet candidates."
Rumors are heating up linking Jon Sumrall to Auburn
It remains to be seen if Sumrall still has an interest in Florida. There is more smoke linking Sumrall to another SEC program.
Sumrall is a heavy favorite to be named the next Auburn coach. The Tulane coach has a 79% chance to land the Auburn job, per Kalshi.
Sumrall signed a contract extension at Tulane in Dec. 2024. The deal is slated to run through 2029 with an estimated annual salary around $3 million, per ESPN.
