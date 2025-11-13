Florida football coach: Top 5 best candidates after bad news emerges on contender
Florida may be losing one of the program's top potential candidates to be the Gators new coach. Amid rumors of Florida's potential interest, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Louisville is working on a contract extension to keep Jeff Brohm with the Cardinals.
"Louisville is working on a contract extension to keep former quarterback and head coach Jeff Brohm with the Cardinals, sources tell On3’sChris Low, Brett McMurphy and Pete Nakos," Nakos wrote on Wednesday. "In his third season at his alma mater, Brohm has the Cardinals at 7-2 and in the mix for the College Football Playoff,"
The deal has yet to be finalized, and there have been instances where coaches have left for another team despite signing a new extension. Yet, the signs point to Brohm remaining at Louisville.
Brohm is one of several coaches linked to college football coaching vacancies who is at his alma mater, presenting even more of a challenge for programs looking to poach.
Here's a look at the top candidates at Florida following the news about Brohm.
No. 5 Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden
This is a bit of a wild card, but Jon Gruden would be an interesting fit at Florida. The challenge is Gruden's lack of head coaching experience at the college level.
Gruden is an offensive-minded coach who could recruit the state of Florida. The coach's NFL experience could also help the Gators in the new era of NIL deals and the transfer portal.
As an aside, Gruden also wears a visors, which appears to be a prerequisite to be a top candidate at Florida as the program looks for their next Steve Spurrier.
No. 4 Arizona State HC Kenny Dillingham
Like Brohm, Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham is coaching at his alma mater. There has been a growing buzz that Dillingham plans to remain at Arizona State.
It is hard to imagine Dillingham not being a home run hire for the Gators. Dillingham transformed the Sun Devils into a Big 12 contender, making the College Football Playoff during the 2024 season. The Arizona State coach deserves to be higher on these hot boards lists, even if it will be difficult to pry him out of Tempe.
No. 3 Former Penn State HC James Franklin
The Gators could do much worse than hiring James Franklin. Florida would provide Franklin with an ideal recruiting location.
Franklin got his head coaching start in the SEC at Vanderbilt. The challenge for Florida or any program hiring Franklin is explaining the coach's poor record in marquee games at Penn State.
No. 2 Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz
If Florida strikes out on Lane Kiffin, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz possesses some of the same appealing qualities of the Ole Miss coach. Drinkwitz is an offensive-minded head coach who is not afraid to stir things up.
The coach has already had success in the SEC. Yes, Drinkwitz also wears a visor.
No. 1 Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin
This is one of the few college football vacancies where the favorite has remained constant since the program entered the coaching carousel. Given the dysfunction happening at LSU, things are looking more favorable for Florida's chances to land Kiffin.
There is still no guarantee Kiffin will take either job with Ole Miss already emerging as a College Football Playoff contender. Florida may have to wait into January to make a hire if the Gators are truly targeting Kiffin.