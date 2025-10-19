New Florida football coach: Top 5 best candidates amid Billy Napier rumors
The Florida Gators face a decision about the team's next head coach with all signs pointing to the Billy Napier era ending soon. There are already top college football names emerging as potential candidates to be the next Florida coach.
On3's Pete Nakos reported that Napier's time in Florida "is over" with the bigger question being the timing of when the Gators will make a move.
"Sources have told On3 that legitimate conversations are being held about Billy Napier's future with the Gators," Nakos detailed on Sunday. "Those conversations started last year, picked up again in the last month and now have reached a fever pitch. A source close to Florida’s Board of Trustees told On3, 'it’s over,' a comment directed at Napier’s future in Gainesville.
"Florida would be on the hook for roughly $20.4 million, with $10.2 million paid within 30 days of the termination. Napier appeared to know what was coming with his tone in his postgame press conference."
Here's a look at the top candidates to be Florida's new coach.
No. 1 Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin
It would not be a college football season if Lane Kiffin was not being linked to Florida. Yet, the hot yoga version of Kiffin is a little different as the coach has been turning down jobs to remain at Ole Miss.
Could the potential Florida vacancy be enough to entice Kiffin to move from Oxford to Gainesville? There are plenty of Gators fans hoping Kiffin is the next innovative offensive mastermind to coach at Florida.
No. 2 Former Penn State HC James Franklin
There are plenty of questions about James Franklin's ceiling as a college football head coach. Yet, it is also fair to wonder what Franklin could do with a move back to the South.
Franklin did more with less at Vanderbilt and transformed the expectations at Penn State. It will be interesting to see if Florida has an interest in Franklin. The former Penn State coach made it clear on "College GameDay" that he intends to return to the sideline as soon as possible.
No. 3 Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz
Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz would fit the mold of an offensive-minded head coach for the Gators. Drinkwitz is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 10 wins at Missouri.
Imagine Drinkwitz recruiting the state of Florida. Drinkwitz should be in serious consideration to be the next Gators head coach.
No. 4 USF HC Alex Golesh
Florida hired Napier after an impressive run at Louisiana, but the coach was unable to make the jump to the SEC. Could Florida follow a familiar path by turning to one of the top Group of 5 coaches.
Despite Napier's failed stint, USF's Alex Golesh still makes a lot of sense. Golesh is already a familiar name to the Florida faithful following USF's upset win over the Gators earlier this season. The Bulls head coach already knows how to recruit the state of Florida.
No. 5 Tulane HC Jon Sumrall
Tulane's Jon Sumrall has been a hot commodity in the college football coaching carousel, but the coach has not shown an eagerness to leave New Orleans thus far. The widespread expectation in college football rumors is that Sumrall will eventually be an SEC head coach.
Could this SEC location be in Gainesville? Time will tell as Sumrall has built Tulane into a College Football Playoff contender.