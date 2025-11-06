Former UCLA coach Rick Neuheisel flipped his prediction for BYU- Texas Tech game
Former UCLA coach and CBS analyst Rick Neuheisel delivered a bit of a surprise with a big pick (or a couple of big picks) in the BYU-Texas Tech game. With No. 8 BYU a significant underdog at No. 9 Texas Tech, Neuheisel saw all three of his fellow analysts picks the Red Raiders. Neuheisel seemingly couldn't choose which way to pick.
8-0 BYU has only defeated one team currently ranked in the AP top 25-- Utah in a 24-21 squeaker. Texas Tech also bested Utah, but by a 34-10 margin. The only close game Tech has played all season is its lone defeat-- 26-22 at Arizona State. BYU, on the other hand, has won three of its last five games by a single score. Neuheisel doesn't think the Cougars are getting enough respect.
Act 1: Neuheisel praises BYU
Listening to the three of you learned gentlemen, I think there's a lack of respect for what BYU has accomplished. I am telling you, this is a formidable foe in BYU. They lead the conference in rushing. They have an unbelievable defensive presence.... This line is close to 10 points. I think it's absolutely disrespectful. I think BYU is going to be in this game.- Rick Neuheisel
Act 2: Neuheisel picks Texas Tech
But that said, Neuheisel then chose home favorite Texas Tech to win the game, to a chorus of protests from his co-hosts. "I think the home field... is going to be a deal," he admitted.
Act 3: Neuheisel Flips His Pick
Maybe the chorus of protests got to him, because Neuheisel reconsidered and said, "You know what, I'm flipping." Neuheisel told his cohosts, changing his pick on screen from Texas Tech to BYU. "I'm going to remind you of this moment a week from now."
Bachmeier as a Key
Neuheisel singled out BYU QB Bear Bachmeier as a reason for his switch. Bachmeier, who had originally picked Stanford only to see his coach leave, flipped to BYU ahead of the departure of veteran returning QB Jake Retzlaff. He thus became a surprise true freshman starter and has been brilliant for the Cougars.
Bachmeier has passed for 1,693 yards and 11 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Perhaps more important, he has rushed for an additional 408 yards and nine scores on the ground. Bachemeir has led fourth-quarter comebacks in four of BYU's last five games. Rick Neuheisel expects a big game from Bachmeier as he prepares to face a Texas Tech defense that is first in the Big 12 in scoring defense (13.2 points per game allowed) and yardage (271.3 ypg).