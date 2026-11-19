College football's Saturday pregame shows are a staple of pageantry and showmanship. ESPN's College GameDay is the standard bearer, and given ESPN's relationships with the SEC and ACC, CGD usually makes a weekly road trip to one of the most interesting games of the week from those conferences. But in a week with no top 25 matchups, Fox is stealing the thunder.

Fox's Surprising Destination

Fox's Big Noon Kickoff show will be presented this weekend from Division II Ferris State's playoff game with Truman State. Ferris State plays in Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids, Michigan. The Bulldogs now have posted 41 consecutive wins and are seeking a back-to-back-to-back D2 title run. That level of dominance apparently caught Fox's eye for their weekly show destination.

ESPN Considered Same Idea

ESPN considered sending CGD to Ferris State last week, but ultimately instead opted for Boise State. The Broncos, a perennial Group of Five College Football Playoff contender, also have an impressive atmosphere, albeit one off the beaten path of college football's most obvious big-game stadiums.

Ferris State associate athletic director Rob Bentley clarified that ESPN had also been in touch with Ferris State and in fact, the Bulldogs were the runner-up for the Week 11 hosting spot for GameDay. Neither CGD or Big Noon Kickoff have any prior history of visiting a Division II stadium. Top Taggart Field is comparatively tiny, seating just 6,200 fans-- comfortably less than 1/10th of the seating capacity at Big Ten venue's like Ohio State or Penn State.

Fox's major rights deal is with the Big Ten, but it didn't stop the network from taking the opportunity to share Ferris State's story and environment.

Ferris State's Run of Success

Under coach Tony Annese, Ferris State has become the dominant Division II program. Ferris State last lost in Week 1 of the 2024 season, in a 19-3 loss to No. 6 Pittsburg State. That team was led by current Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss, who is just one of a bevy of big-time performers who have led the Bulldogs to an FCS record 41 consecutive wins.

Not only is Ferris State seeking a third straight title, but they are looking to win their fifth title in the last six seasons. Coach Annese is now 153-21 in his career with Ferris State and the Bulldogs remain a juggernaut, with each win on the current season coming by at least two possessions.