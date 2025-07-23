Georgia football commit Chace Calicut charged in Houston shooting: report
Georgia football pledge Chace Calicut was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that took place in Houston earlier this month, according to a report from Fox26.
Calicut appeared in a Houston court on Tuesday night.
A 17-year-old boy was driving in a car with a 17-year-old girl passenger when another vehicle driven by Calicut pulled up behind them, according to documents obtained by the Houston-based network.
The teenager then alleged that Calicut passed them, swerved in front of their car and hit the brakes, forcing the teen driver to brake hard and avoid a crash.
The teen then reportedly tried to get away by driving around Calicut’s vehicle, but Calicut caught up and pulled alongside him again, according to the documents.
Calicut allegedly swerved in front of and next to the teenager’s car in an aggressive way, and then the teen claimed he saw a man in Calicut’s passenger seat, later identified as someone who was killed in a shooting at a pool party over the weekend, pointing a gun at him.
The teen made a U-turn in an effort to escape the situation, but heard gunfire shortly after, the documents said.
Another witness, a friend who was driving in another car behind the teenager, told investigating authorities that he saw someone shooting a gun out of Calicut’s car window as they drove past.
Calicut committed to Georgia on June 27 as a consensus four-star football prospect, considered a top 200 recruit nationally and the No. 15 safety in the 2026 class.
He selected the Bulldogs over Michigan, Texas, Ole Miss, and other schools.
Calicut was part of the Houston (Tex.) North Shore team that went to the semifinals of the Texas Class 6A D-I State Playoff last season, posting a 14-1 record.
Calicut is the second member of Georgia’s 2026 football recruiting class charged with a crime this month, after Seven Cloud, the top-ranked junior college prospect in this year’s class, was charged with domestic battery.
