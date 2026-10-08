Kirk Herbstreit Names National Championship-Winning Coach Who Feels 'Disrespected'

Two of college football’s most accomplished head coaches will be on the sidelines in what is shaping up to be the game of the week on Saturday, but one of those coaches doesn’t feel he or his team is getting the attention they deserve.

That’s the opinion of veteran ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who believes that Kirby Smart and Georgia are feeling a little insulted coming into their Week 6 road test against Alabama in a battle of SEC heavyweights.

Kirby Smart and Georgia Feel Snubbed

“He’s got a chip on his shoulder every second of the day. He’s No. 2 in the country and he feels disrespected, and he’s going to have a pissed off football team,” Herbstreit said on The Pat McAfee Show.

"Here comes Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs with a chip on their shoulder..



Nobody is really talking about them and this is their opportunity to show everybody who they are..



You could argue that these are two of the best teams in the country" ~ @KirkHerbstreit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RVkkjrEX3N — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 8, 2026

“There’s no way around it. They’re going to come in mad at the world and they feel slighted. No one’s really talking about them even though they’re No. 2 in the country. A lot of it has to do with who they played, and this is their opportunity to show America on a massive stage who they are and what they’re about.”

Georgia Has Built a Blue-Chip Season

Who has Georgia played? In truth, not a lot of world-beaters. But they’re 3-0 in SEC competition after beating up on Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt, and lead college football nationally as the only offense averaging more than 50 points per game.

That firepower will be tested against a confident Alabama defense that ranks top 10 in the country against the run, allowing 2.5 yards per carry. That could be an issue for a Georgia backfield that won’t have Chauncey Bowens available.

Stockton Powers the Georgia Offense

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Bulldogs still have Gunner Stockton, a quarterback of considerable experience leading an attack that hits almost 10 yards per play and over 71 percent of his throws.

“We always look at these quarterbacks, who’s a first rounder and whatever. Gunner Stockton is a football player. Gunner Stockton is just a guy that’s very experienced,” Herbstreit said of the Bulldogs’ quarterback.

“He’ll throw it. He’ll run it. He’ll lower his shoulder. It’s hard not to fall in love with that dude and the way he played. So, game on. Whether it’s rain or wind or whatever. Good against good. You can argue two of the best teams, maybe the two best teams in the country going head to head in Tuscaloosa. I can’t wait.”