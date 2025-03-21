Photo: College football player crashes car into apartment house
Yet another driving-related controversy is the subject of focus around the Georgia football program after it indefinitely suspended two players following traffic arrests.
Among that pair was Bulldogs offensive lineman Marques Easley, and a shocking image has emerged from the scene of his purported incident.
Grady Newsource published a picture of the aftermath of the moment when Easley is said to have driven and crashed his car into the front of an Athens, Ga., apartment complex.
The picture shows a white Dodge Charger that suffered some significant damage sitting next to another car that was parked in the driveway and had been struck by the Charger.
A transformer also appeared to have been uprooted from the ground, suggesting that Easley’s car was moving very quickly after hitting the obstacle.
The image shows the Charger having come to a stop only a few feet away from the front doorstep of the apartment house where it crashed.
Easley and wide receiver Nitro Tuggle were suspended indefinitely by the Georgia football program after unrelated driving incidents.
It’s been far from an isolated incident for the Bulldogs over the last few offseasons.
Research by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that Georgia football players had been involved in 24 driving-related incidents since January 2023.
The most serious of those episodes resulted in the death of offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy.
