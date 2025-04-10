Ryan Puglisi believes he can be Georgia's starting QB in 2025
Gunner Stockton may be the frontrunner to become Georgia’s starting quarterback this season, but Ryan Puglisi is still in the conversation, and he believes he can handle the job himself.
“I definitely think I can, I could right now,” Puglisi said of potentially becoming Georgia’s starting quarterback.
“I think if you’re at the quarterback position and you don’t believe that you could play, you should probably do something else, because you need some confidence.”
Stockton was the Bulldogs’ backup quarterback behind Carson Beck last season, and was thrust into the starting role when Beck was injured in the SEC Championship Game.
He made his first career start in Georgia’s loss against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff, but entered the offseason as the heir apparent to be QB1 in 2025.
But the Bulldogs are yet to name a starter at the position, instead opting to stage what appears to be more of an open competition to take Beck’s place.
More ... College football 2025 national title odds updated
And while Stockton has perhaps predictably taken most of the main snaps with the starting offense, there’s still room for Georgia’s backup to make a good impression.
“At Georgia, no matter who you are, no matter where you are on the depth chart, you’re always going to compete,” Puglisi said.
“I think you’re competing with yourself every day, as well, just trying to be better than you were yesterday. Putting your head down and going to work every single day no matter where you are on the depth chart.”
Puglisi landed at Georgia as a member of its 2024 football recruiting class, emerging as the No. 10 player at the position and No. 2 player from Connecticut, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
The former Avon, Conn., player was a consensus four-star prospect and considered the No. 109 overall player in his recruiting class.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart isn’t tipping his hand as to who is in the lead for the quarterback job.
“Both those guys are doing a great job,” he said of his quarterbacks.
“I’m really pleased with where both of them are at. Ryan’s taking some reps with the ones. Gunner continues to grow and get better. I think both those guys are doing a great job.”
As for a timeline on when Georgia will make a decision?
The last time Smart had to host a quarterback competition was when Stetson Bennett left the program, and it wasn’t until August with about two weeks until the start of the football season, that Carson Beck was eventually named the starter.
Georgia will take its time making a decision, and Puglisi will give his coaches everything they need until then.
-