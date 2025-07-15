Kirby Smart Says Will Muschamp is Still Coaching With Georgia Football
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart says Will Muschamp is still coaching at Georgia.
The 2025 college football season is right around the corner and a sign of that is SEC Media Days started up on Monday. Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart is set to take the podium Tuesday morning, but during a press conference with local beat reporters beforehand, Coach Smart discussed Will Muschamp not coaching at Georgia this upcoming season.
“Will is still with us. He’s still going to help us. I guess Leland left him off the media guide, yall gonna have to take that up with him,” Smart said.
Initial reports surfaced that Muschamp was not coaching at Georgia any longer as his name was not included in the Georgia preseason media guide, hence Smart's comment.
The former SEC head coach first arrived in Athens in 2021 as the special teams coordinator. Muschamp was then co-defensive coordinator at Georgia during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He then transitioned into a defensive analyst role with the program for the 2024 season, and this year, Muschamp will still be at Georgia.
Smart will take the podium in the morning. Joining Smart in Atlanta at media days is linebacker CJ Allen, cornerback Daylen Everette and quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily