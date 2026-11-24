The College Football Playoff has brought about a wealth of changes, but just as one era of SEC football shifts, Georgia has written a mark that nobody can now reach. With a 34-6 beatdown of South Carolina, Georgia finished its SEC schedule and set a unique standard.

Georgia's Unique SEC Claim

The SEC championship game was established in 1992. Through 2023, the league had division play, although the final three SEC championship games pitted merely the top two records in the conference. But Georgia has now become the only team to make six consecutive SEC championship game appearances. Were it not for Florida overtaking UGA in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Georgia might have claimed 10 consecutive SEC championship game appearances.

Since 2021, Georgia has reached every SEC championship game. The Bulldogs won in 2022, 2024, and 2025, taking losses in 2021 and 2023. With the 2025 appearance, Georgia tied the record for consecutive SEC title game appearances. Florida played in the first five SEC championship games, and won four in a row from 1993 to 1996. But Tennessee had then claimed the SEC East spot in the 1997 and 1998 games, so Georgia now stands alone.

SEC Title Game History

While 11 teams have reached the SEC championship game, only six teams ever won the SEC Championship. If Texas were to win the 2026 game, that could increase the total to seven, but many SEC teams have minimal SEC Championship game history. Kentucky, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and recent SEC additions Texas A&M and Oklahoma never reached the SEC championship. Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi State, South Carolina and (as of now) Texas have also failed to win the title game.

Kirby Smart's Georgia team finishes the era of the SEC Championship game on a historic run, but they still can't claim all of the honors for the game. Alabama leads the Bulldogs in all-time appearances 16-14 and in victories 11-6. Florida actually is second to Alabama is SEC championship game wins with seven, although the last came in 2008. Georgia's 6-7 record in SEC championship games is also well behind LSU's .714 winning percentage in the SEC title game, which came from a 5-2 record.

Consecutive Playoff Appearances

Georgia is also uniquely positioned to claim at least a share of an ongoing record. With the expansion of the CFP field to 12 teams (and soon to 24), which team can claim the most ongoing Playoff appearances? The only teams that claimed 2024 and 2025 appearances-- and thus can continue the longest streak with 2026 appearances-- are Georgia, Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon. Alabama made five straight Playoff fields and Clemson made six, but each has missed the Playoff in the expansion era, and Georgia and the three teams above are well on pace to set a new standard for consecutive Playoff appearances.