Georgia vs. Alabama football injury report for Wednesday
Georgia will be without one of Carson Beck’s targets for Saturday’s game against Alabama, as wide receiver London Humphreys was listed as out on the first official SEC football availability report on Wednesday.
Reports emerged earlier in the day that Humphreys has mononucleosis, and the timeline for his return to the offense remains unknown as of right now.
A transfer this season from Vanderbilt, the wide receiver has two catches for 63 yards and scored a 40-yard touchdown in the 34-3 win against Clemson in the season opener.
A year ago, Humphreys had 22 grabs for 439 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Commodores.
Humphreys was one of three Georgia players listed as out for the Alabama game, alongside offensive guard Tate Ratledge and running back Roderick Robinson.
Ratledge underwent tightrope surgery after sustaining an ankle injury in the Kentucky game, and Robinson is dealing with a toe injury.
Defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Jordan Hall and wide receiver Sacovie White were listed as questionable for Saturday’s game.
One player, defensive lineman Warren Brinson, was designated as probable.
Alabama listed three players on the availability report, all probable to play on Saturday.
Running back Richard Young and linebackers Qua Russaw and Jeremiah Alexander were those named by the Crimson Tide, indicating they have a 75 percent or better chance to play.
How does the SEC football availability report work?
The initial report is released on the Wednesday night prior to an SEC game with daily updates to follow, culminating in a final injury report 90 minutes prior to kickoff of a Saturday game.
Before gameday, players are designated by their school as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out for the game.
On gameday itself, players are designated as available, a game-time decision, or out.
- Out: Will not play, 0% chance
- Doubtful: Unlikely to play, 25% chance
- Questionable: Uncertain to play, 50% chance
- Probable: Likely to play, 75% chance
Failure to properly and accurately designate a player on the availability report will subject schools to potential penalties from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offense.
