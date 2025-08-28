‘Get a couple of first downs’: Urban Meyer pumps the brakes on the Arch Manning hype
Arch Manning has the spotlight he’s spent two years waiting for, and the college football world is treating his Week 1 debut as must-see TV. With Texas entering the season ranked No. 1, the sophomore quarterback takes over the reins Saturday at No. 3 — and defending national champion — Ohio State, a stage big enough to match his surname.
However, Urban Meyer believes a cautious approach is the best way to evaluate Manning. While on The Joel Klatt Show, Meyer emphasized the difficulty of the season opener and advised people to slow down on Manning.
"Arch Manning hasn't done a thing yet... He's a really good player, but get a couple first downs."- Urban Meyer
Part of Meyer's analysis comes in the form of stoic wisdom. When asked how he would calm the young QB down, Meyer explained the fragility a first-time starter has and how important it is for him to settle down. He also mentioned that the same thing applies to freshman Ohio State QB Julian Sayin.
"I'd be shocked if we saw something wild with these two teams early in the game. The other thing I would add with both these quarterbacks — I would be very restricted as far as throwing that ball between the hashmarks."- Urban Meyer
The Stage Is Set For Arch Manning
After redshirting in 2023 and backing up Quinn Ewers last fall, Manning is set to start in Year 3 of the Steve Sarkisian era. Manning has even opened as the preseason Heisman favorite at most sportsbooks (although, only one preseason favorite has actually won the trophy in the past 16 seasons). Manning also sits atop the NIL economy, with valuation trackers placing his value at $6.8 million.
In limited action, Manning completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. He added another 108 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He had an outstanding performance against UTSA, throwing for 223 yards and five total touchdowns.
The Longhorns were voted No. 1 in the preseason AP poll and open as slight underdogs on the road against the defending champs. The SEC schedule that follows, headlined by a trip to Florida and home dates with SEC heavyweights, will demand week-to-week consistency from the first-year starter.
Manning’s appeal is as much storyline as stat line right now. He arrives with limited live reps, a famous family tree and an offense tailored by Sarkisian. That mix fuels the hype. We'll find out soon if it is deserving.