Greg McElroy names the ‘most dramatic’ team in college football
Texas won a thriller in Austin, but Greg McElroy says the drama never seems to end. On Sunday’s episode of ESPN’s Always College Football, McElroy labeled the Texas Longhorns “the most dramatic team in college football,” after they nearly squandered a 24-point lead against Vanderbilt.
Texas led 34-10 early in the fourth quarter before the Commodores rallied with three straight touchdowns, closing the gap to 34-31. Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard strike to Ryan Wingo on the game’s first play, as the Longhorns survived a late onside kick attempt to secure the win.
“Texas can’t help themselves,” McElroy said. “They just love the drama. This is the most dramatic team. It’s unbelievable.”
Texas Holds Off Vanderbilt in Wild Fourth Quarter
McElroy broke down the game in detail, describing how Texas dominated for three quarters before nearly collapsing late. “We’re sitting there calling this game. It’s 34-10. You start thinking big picture, talking about where these teams go from here,” McElroy said. “Then suddenly Vanderbilt’s offense comes alive. Twenty-one unanswered points. It was insane.”
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia threw for 365 yards and four total touchdowns, rallying the Commodores with explosive plays in the final quarter. McElroy highlighted how Texas’ defense “gave up 108 passing yards on the final drive,” calling it one of the wildest finishes he’d seen all year.
Despite the scare, McElroy praised Manning’s poise and protection. “Arch Manning is beginning to reach the preseason hype just a little bit,” he said. “They’re protecting him finally. He had plenty of time.” McElroy credited the Longhorns’ line for giving Manning the best protection he’s had all season, allowing him to stay on rhythm and distribute the ball efficiently.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian echoed the sentiment after the game. “You’ve got to play 60 minutes in this conference,” he said. “I wish we would have finished a little better, but that’s OK. It gives me something to rip their butts about Monday.”
McElroy concluded by calling Texas “a potential spoiler” in the playoff race, noting that their lone losses came to Ohio State and Florida. “This team might be playing its best football here at the end of the year,” he said.
The Longhorns will have a bye this week before traveling to face Georgia in Athens on Saturday, Nov. 15.