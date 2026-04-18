Greg McElroy Names Key to Major SEC Program's Championship Aspirations

The Georgia Bulldogs are hoping 2026 becomes the year they finally break through again in the College Football Playoff. The program has not won a playoff game since capturing the national championship in 2022.

At first glance, that may not sound like much of a drought. But for a program operating at Georgia’s level, even a short gap without postseason success starts to feel significant. This is not just a contender; it is a program that has set the standard for consistency, development, and defensive dominance in college football.

Head coach Kirby Smart has built one of the most stable programs in the sport. His teams are consistently disciplined and anchored by elite defenses. That identity has not changed, but the results at the very top have slightly plateaued, which is why this season carries more weight than usual.

That foundation is why Georgia remains dangerous every year, even when there are roster questions. One of the biggest reasons for optimism entering this season is quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) rolls out of the pocket. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stockton threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions last season while adding 462 rushing yards and 10 scores. His dual-threat ability gives Georgia flexibility on offense.

More importantly, it gives the unit something it has occasionally lacked, the ability to create outside of structure when plays break down.

However, there are still questions about whether that production is enough to elevate Georgia back to a championship level. On "Always College Football," Greg McElroy pointed to a key area for improvement.

"I want to see Gunner Stockton really attack downfield," McElroy said. "I want to see him push the ball downfield... If he can take a step, you can make a strong argument that Georgia becomes one of the favorites in college football to win a national championship this year."

That evaluation highlights an important truth. Quarterback play may determine the ceiling, but it is not what built Georgia into a champion in the first place.

During its back-to-back national championship runs, Georgia relied on historically dominant defenses. Stetson Bennett was effective, but his role was to manage the game, not carry it. The formula was clear: control the offense, avoid mistakes and allow the defense to dictate outcomes.

That formula shifted last season. Stockton was asked to do more, and at times, to carry the offense. That is not necessarily a flaw in Stockton; it is a reflection of the team around him not being as dominant as those championship defenses.

Expecting him to consistently take over games in the way players like Cam Newton once did is unrealistic. That is not how this program is built to win.

The path back to a national title is not complicated, but it is demanding. Georgia needs its defense to return to an elite level, one that can control games and reduce the burden on the offense. If that happens, Stockton does not need to be extraordinary; he needs to be efficient and opportunistic.

If the defense reaches that level again, this team immediately looks like a legitimate national championship contender. But if it does not, the pressure on the offense and on Stockton will remain too high for Georgia to fully reclaim its place at the top.