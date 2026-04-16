JD PicKell Names Major SEC Program That's Being 'Overlooked'

The Georgia Bulldogs have become one of the best programs in college football ever since Kirby Smart elected to leave Alabama and take over at his alma mater before the 2016 season.

At this point, Georgia is not just a contender; it is the standard many programs are trying to match in terms of consistency and development. Smart has built one of the most stable and successful programs in the sport, and his track record alone keeps Georgia in the championship conversation. His teams usually possess one of the best defenses in the sport and are one of the most disciplined as well.

That foundation is why Georgia remains dangerous every season, even when there are clear roster questions. For this upcoming season, the return of quarterback Gunner Stockton is a reason for optimism.

Stockton threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions last season while adding 462 rushing yards and 10 scores. His dual-threat ability gives Georgia flexibility on offense, especially if he continues to develop as a passer.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) scrambles with the ball. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

More importantly, Stockton gives Georgia something it has lacked at times, a quarterback who can create outside of structure when the offense stalls.

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," JD PicKell from On3 said that he doesn't see any reason why Georgia can't win a national championship this year and even called the Bulldogs "overlooked" as the season approached.

"I think there's no excuse for them not to win it all," PicKell said. "You look at what they have on that roster. They're a top team in returning production. They bring back a quarterback. You've got the continuity at coordinators. The thing that was missing last year for Georgia had nothing to do with talent; it all had to do with seasoning on the defensive side of the ball... I think Georgia is being overlooked."

The “overlooked” label is interesting because it says more about perception than reality. Georgia is not being ignored; it is being questioned. And those questions are fair.

Despite PicKell feeling the Bulldogs are being overlooked, there are legitimate reasons for that skepticism. After winning back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022, Georgia has not won a College Football Playoff game since, despite earning top-four seeds and first-round byes in each of the last two seasons.

That recent postseason track record matters. For a program with championship expectations, falling short in January changes how people evaluate you, regardless of regular-season success.

One of the biggest concerns for Georgia entering the season is its receiving corps. The Bulldogs lacked consistent production at the position last year, and that issue has not been fully resolved. Only one receiver surpassed 360 yards last season, and that player, Zachariah Branch, is now in the NFL after posting 811 yards and six touchdowns.

That is not just a concern; it is the concern. In today’s game, elite offenses require reliable playmakers on the outside, and Georgia has yet to prove it has that.

If the Bulldogs can figure out how to get some production from some of the other wide receivers and Stockton continues to progress, they could be a contender once again. But if they don't, it could be another great regular season that ends in disappointment come the postseason.

Ultimately, Georgia’s ceiling in 2026 will be determined by its offense, not its defense. If the passing game takes a step forward, this is a national title team. If it doesn’t, the Bulldogs risk falling into a familiar pattern, dominant in the regular season but short of expectations when it matters most.