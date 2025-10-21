Greg McElroy names top-10 program that needs a 'statement win'
Oregon’s blowout victory over Rutgers steadied the ship after its first loss of the season, but not everyone is convinced the Ducks have proved enough. On Tuesday’s episode of Always College Football, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said Oregon still lacks a defining win to anchor its playoff resume.
McElroy placed the Oregon Ducks at No. 7 in his updated rankings, pointing out that their only win over a team with a winning record is Northwestern. “At No. 7, it's the Oregon Ducks. They are 6-1. They have one win against a team with a winning record. That is Northwestern,” McElroy said. “They don't have a great win right now. Northwestern's at 5-2. That's their best win. They still have plenty of meat on the bone. They'll get Wisconsin this week before the bye. They'll go to a 5-2 Iowa team, and they'll finish the season with two teams that currently have just two losses — against USC and at Washington.”
The comment came after Oregon’s 56-10 rout of Rutgers, a game that saw quarterback Dante Moore pass for 290 yards and four touchdowns while running back Noah Whittington added 125 yards and two scores. It was an emphatic rebound following a 30-20 home loss to Indiana, extending the Ducks’ road winning streak to 10 games and reminding the Big Ten of their offensive ceiling.
Oregon Responds After Blowout Win Over Rutgers
Head coach Dan Lanning praised his team’s response after the Indiana loss, saying, “I was expecting our players to play with an edge. I was expecting them to execute and do their job at a really high level.” Oregon piled up 750 total yards — 415 rushing and 335 passing — the most by any Power Four team this season.
Moore directed five touchdowns in the Ducks’ first six possessions. “He was playing with joy,” Lanning said. “You see the smile on his face, and there’s still going to be some moments that he’s going to want back, some opportunities that we missed and some things that we can improve. But overall, I thought he executed the plan that we asked him to execute at a high level.”
Rutgers managed only 202 total yards and hasn’t beaten a ranked opponent in 16 years. Head coach Greg Schiano said, “I have to take a hard look at everything and everyone. We’re not at that level right now.”
The Ducks’ dominance came just weeks after a gritty double-overtime win against Penn State, a game once viewed as their signature moment. However, with Penn State collapsing in the standings and firing head coach James Franklin, that victory’s shine has faded. McElroy noted that Oregon’s resume, while strong statistically, still lacks a headline win that defines elite programs.
McElroy Believes Oregon’s Playoff Path Remains Wide Open
Even with the absence of a statement victory, McElroy remains confident in Oregon’s playoff potential. “Oregon, they're about 90% likely to make the College Football Playoff,” he said. “Wisconsin, that’s a win. They get a bye at Iowa — should be a win. Feel good about their matchup there, but Iowa is a tricky place to play. Even if they lost that game, they have Minnesota at home, USC at home, and at Washington to finish up.”
He later added that he expects Oregon to finish 11-1, good enough to sit at the coveted No. 5 seed. “I think they're still a very good football team whose best football might be in front of them,” McElroy said.
The Ducks’ next stretch offers chances to change the narrative. Beating Wisconsin, Iowa, or Washington would give their season a defining moment. For now, McElroy’s critique highlights the gap between consistency and conviction — the difference between being solid and being special.
Oregon will host Wisconsin on Saturday.